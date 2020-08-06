Despite Eng Vs Pak 2020 Series, ECB To Incur £182m Loss And Subsequently Slash Jobs?

International cricket action resumed in England amidst the Coronavirus UK situation with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently hosting a three-match Test series against West Indies and a three-match ODI series against Ireland successfully. Currently, the England team is involved in a three-match Test series against Pakistan and despite succeeding to pull off two successful series during COVID-19, England cricket is gearing itself for severe cost-cutting measures following a forecasted loss of up to £182 million.

Eng vs Pak 2020: England cricket faces financial crunch

According to a report by The Guardian, the England cricket board held talks with the 18 first-class counties and the county boards on Wednesday and stated a £106 million deficit is now considered the minimum expectation during the current financial year. The report states that the remaining men’s international cricket series – Pakistan’s tour and a proposed six-match ODI series against Australia in September – will take place under biosecure conditions.

Apart from the deficit, the England cricket board could also face losses which could rise by a further £76 million should any of the above-mentioned tours be cancelled or the ECB finds itself unable to sell tickets for next year’s series against India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The report further claims that the ECB also faces a shortfall in commercial revenues, giving an example of the ongoing Eng vs Pak 2020 series, which is having no title sponsor. The report mentions that currently, the counties have had their central distributions from ECB guaranteed up to January 2021 with the latest instalments being paid on 1 August. But the five-year broadcast deal that began this summer worth £1.1 billion, is likely to come down with overseas rights also taking a hit.

Eng vs Pak 2020: ECB gears up for cost-cutting measures

According to the report, the ECB has begun discussions around cost-cutting measures with the governing body looking at set to cut don the number of employees. The report further states that the recent accounts (which is before the COVID-19), shows a headcount of 379 employees, with one source claiming this cut down in size, could come down upto 25%.

The Hundred in 2021 could make ECB profitable again despite the board having to pay a £1.3 million dividend to each first-class county and MCC for grassroots initiatives around the country. Despite current losses due to COVID-19, the ECB has committed to develop the women's game by investing £20m across 2020 and 2021 and hand out more professional contracts based on performance.

Eng vs Pak 2020: Nasser Hussain bold claim about Pakistan cricket

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has made a bold and sensational claim that Pakistan is in the shadow of Indian cricket. The first Eng vs Pak 2020 test got underway on Wednesday at Old Trafford. While commentating for Sky Sports during the first Eng vs Pak 2020 Test, Hussain said that Pakistan doesn't play against India and their players aren't allowed to play in the IPL, which could be a reason behind Babar Azam not getting the credit he deserves. The former cricketer reckoned that the lack of credit is also a consequence of Pakistan playing away from home or in UAE in front of no crowds.

Coming to the IPL 2020 dates, the BCCI recently revealed the IPL dates are from September 19 to November 10. The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled for a March 29 start but BCCI President Sourav Ganguly decided to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

