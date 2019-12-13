England Announce ODI Squad Against South Africa, Rest Their Biggest Name

England have announced their ODI squad for upcoming series against South Africa nearly a week after they had announced their Test squad. After the gruelling four-match Test series against the Proteas, the two teams will face off each other in a three-match One Day International series. The first one will be played on February 4, 2020, and the other two will be played on 7th and 9th respectively. All-rounder Moeen Ali has been roped into the ODI squad. However, the 'Three Lions' have decided to drop one of their key all-rounders for the three-match series.

Ben Stokes misses out from the ODI squad

England will be led by Eoin Morgan in both the ODI as well as the T20I series against the Proteas. Meanwhile, star all-rounder, Ben Stokes will not be featuring in the 50-overs format. Stokes had scored an outstanding 84 in the World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand at Lord's in July as England went on to lift their maiden World Cup. The English team will also be playing their first ODI series after their World Cup triumph. Apart from Stokes, two other star players including the likes of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer have not been included in England's ODI squad. As per reports, the three key players have been rested for the ODI series but all of them will be in action in the T20I series as England look forward to next year's ICC World T20 in Australia and aim to add yet another feather in their cap.

Here is England's ODI squad:

The T20I series

Post the three-match ODI series, South Africa and England will conclude their bilateral tour with a three-match T20I series. The opening match will be played on February 12, 2020, and the remaining two games will be played on 14th and 16th respectively.

