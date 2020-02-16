England Snatch 5-wicket Win In Final T20 Against Proteas, Seal Series 2-1

In a thrilling last-over victory, England defeated South Africa by five wickets to clinch the three-match T20 series at Centurion on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth target of 223, England lost an early wicket but Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler got England off to a flyer as they stitched a hundred run partnership. South Africa got back in the driver's seat as they scalped wickets of Bairstow and Buttler in quick succession. However, skipper Eoin Morgan took the onus on himself to get his team over the line. Skipper Morgan smashed a blazing half-century off 21 deliveries. England sealed the three-match series 2-1 ending their month-long tour of South Africa.

Fifty from 21 balls for Eoin Morgan, with no fours and seven sixes! 🤯



He equals his own record for England's fastest T20I half-century! 🎉 #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/xSN2Nrpuuk — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2020

Wonder Woman visits Centurion

During the third and final T20 between England and South Africa at T20, a lady fan disguised as Wonder Woman stormed on to the pitch during the second innings. During the second over of the second innings, a fan intruded the pitch and ran up to skipper Quinton de Kock who was keeping wickets and gave him a mask from her bag while having a quick chat. Speedster Dale Steyn who walked up to her later also got a mask from the fan. At the end of three overs, England were 31 for the loss of a wicket as they chase 223 runs.

Klaasen leads Proteas powerpack

Heinrich Klaasen led South Africa's run feast from the front against England in the third and final T20 against England on Sunday. The hosts set up a massive target of 223 for England to chase after winning the toss. After a fiery start by skipper de Kock and Temba Bavuma, Klaasen came into play as both the openers fell. Klassen then anchored the Proteas' innings as he slammed English bowlers all-around the park.

Klaasen hit four maximums and four boundaries at a strike rate of 200 before falling to Tom Curran. He top-scored for the Proteas with 66 runs under his belt while Bavuma and de Kock scored 49 and 35 respectively. Chris Jordan was the most expensive bowler as he went for 49 runs off his four overs and remained wicketless.

Image Credits: ICC Twitter