England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

England take on Ireland in the second ODI of the England vs Ireland three-match ODI series on Saturday, August 1. The match will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. The England vs Ireland match will begin at 6:30 PM IST. Eoin Morgan will lead the England side, while Andrew Balbirnie will lead Ireland. Eoin Morgan’s side already lead the three-match England vs Ireland series 1-0 after they won the first ODI comfortably by six wickets. England’s bowlers bundled Ireland out for a meagre 172, which was swiftly chased by the Three Lions with Sam Billings leading the chase and Eoin Morgan finishing the game with a six. Here are the details about the ENG vs IRE live streaming, ENG vs IRE live in India details, and details on where to catch the ENG vs IRE live scores.

ENG vs IRE live scores: ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI pitch and weather report

The weather forecast for the England vs Ireland match predicts a slight chance of rain. However, scattered showers are expected with no consistent rain. Despite the low score put up by Ireland in the first contest of the series, the pitch suited the batsmen much more than the bowlers. Therefore, the captain winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first and chase down the target. While the odd delivery turned for the spinners, except for the first few overs there didn’t seem to be any seam movement for the bowlers.

ENG vs IRE live scores: ENG vs IRE live in India and ENG vs IRE live streaming

The ENG vs IRE live in India telecast will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs IRE live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs IRE live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For ENG vs IRE live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Cricket Ireland Twitter pages.

ENG vs IRE live streaming: England vs Ireland playing XI

England vs Ireland playing XI: ENG

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

England vs Ireland playing XI: IRE

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

