ICC's New ODI Super League Will Have TV Umpires Calling All Front-foot No-balls: Report

The front foot no-ball rule is all set to change during the inaugural ICC ODI Super League after ICC decided that front-foot no-balls will be monitored exclusively by the third umpire. According to the report in ESPNCricinfo, the latest rule will be used during the England vs Ireland ODI series, which will be the first series under ICC ODI Super League.

ICC had previously used the technology on a trial basis during the ODI series between India and West Indies which was held last December. After being satisfied with the results from the outcome of the trials, the ICC then decided to leave the allow third-umpire to take a call on front-foot no-balls during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia.

About ODI Super League

The ODI Super League is a 13-nation league which involves hosts India and the next seven highest-placed teams automatically qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in India. The ICC's 12 full members and the Netherlands will take part with each side playing four home and four away three-match series to decide the rest of the teams for the tournament.

2023 World Cup postponed: The reason behind IC delaying the mega event

Last week, the ICC decided that the postponing the 2023 World Cup was a good option in order to accommodate the dates for the two T20 World Cups. The cricket body had to adjust the dates after the current edition of the T20 World Cup was postponed due to COVID-19. The 2023 World Cup was originally scheduled to be played from February 9 to March 26.

But as per the new dates, the 2023 World Cup will now be held in India between October-November 2023 with the final set to be on 26 November 2023. While the BCCI decided to hold the IPL 2020 in place of the T20 World Cup in the current window, the tournament has now been scheduled between October-November 2021.

ODI Super League: England vs Ireland ODI series

The upcoming England vs Ireland ODI series was originally scheduled in September 2020, but the series was rearranged due to the ongoing global pandemic. All the three England vs Ireland ODI series will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 30, August 1 and 4 respectively. All three will be Day-Night matches and will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.

On Monday, England's 14-man squad named Monday to play Ireland in a three-match one-day international series with Joe Denly being the surprise pick in the side. Eoin Morgan will captain the side as Moeen Ali was named as the team's vice-captain.

