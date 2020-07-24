England Vs West Indies Series Flops In Front Of UFC 251 For TRPs On Indian TV: BARC Report

The ongoing England vs West Indies Test series served as the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Surprisingly, the Test series has not been able to garner any interest among the Indian audiences according to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) rating charts. As per the recent ratings, the England vs West Indies first Test and the beginning of the second Test were rated even lower than the live telecast of UFC 251 in India.

UFC 251 knocks out England vs West Indies Tests in ratings

In week 28 of the BARC rating charts, the UFC 251 live telecast of Usman vs Masvidal was placed as the number 4 event. It was topped by three repeat telecasts, with all three matches involving India from the 2019 World Cup in England. The highlights of India’s matches against Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh from the 2019 World Cup occupied the slots for top three shows of the week in the charts. The semifinal clash between India vs South Africa from the 2014 T20 World Cup was placed fifth. The placement of UFC 251 in the top five indicates the continued growth of popularity for the American mixed martial arts event in India.

England vs West Indies 2020: ENG vs WI live streaming

Amid the low ratings, the England vs West Indies is set to continue with its series-deciding third match at Old Trafford in Manchester. The ENG vs WI live telecast in India is available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming and scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming will also be available on Sony LIV. The third England vs West Indies Test is set to commence on July 24 at 3:30 PM IST.

England vs West Indies 2020 updates

We have named our squad for the #raisethebat Test series decider against @windiescricket 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2020

IPL 2020 gets an official launch date

Apart from the return of international cricket, the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) also got a launch date from Indian cricket officials. While IPL 2020 was originally intended to commence on March 29 in India, it will now be played between September 19 and November 8 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). All IPL 2020 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

