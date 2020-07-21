England Vs West Indies: Phil Simmons Surprisingly Refers To Dom Sibley As 'Whatshisname'

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has courted controversy after he drew blanks while naming Dominic Sibley during the post-match press conference of the England vs West Indies second Test match. Sibley and Ben Stokes scored patient centuries in their epic 260-run stand to help their side post a daunting 469 in their first innings. Ben Stokes added the finishing touches in the second innings before the Stuart Broad-led bowling attack tore the West Indian batting down in the fourth innings. The result sees the England vs West Indies series levelled at 1-1, with the decider set to be played at Manchester on Friday.

England vs West Indies: Phil Simmons calls Dom Sibley ‘whatshisname’ during post-match conference

Speaking after his team's disappointing defeat in second England vs West Indies Test, Phil Simmons said that his team needs to add some things from their first Test victory and remove some things from their frustrating defeat in the second. Simmons said that it is critical that the West Indian batsmen score big hundreds, referring to how Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley made merry for England.

The West Indian head coach said that the bowlers are doing everything they can but their batsmen need to stand up if they have to win the England vs West Indies series. However, while referring to 260-run Sibley-Stokes stand, Phil Simmons seemingly referred to Dom Sibley as 'whatshisname’ in a disrespectful manner. That Phil Simmons comment drew criticism from England fans, after Dom Sibley's second test hundred laid the foundation for their win in the second Test match.

Incredible alpha move from Phil Simmons in his virtual press conference, calling England’s first-innings centurions ‘Stokes’ and ‘whatshisname’. He only batted for 9 hours and 15 minutes... — Matt Roller (@mroller98) July 20, 2020

England vs West Indies: Phil Simmons believes his side lost their way after Stuart Broad's spell

Speaking in a virtual press conference after second England vs West Indies Test, Phil Simmons pointed out where his side “lost their way” in the Test. Simmons said that West Indies played good cricket over the course of five days but lost their footing during Stuart Broad's spell with the new ball on Day 4. He said that West Indies were in a good position to bat through the day and then bat some of today and close off the game but that spell from Broad pushed them back and they did not recover from it.

Broad finished the match with figures of 6/108, picking three in each innings. Ben Stokes bagged the Player of the Match award, after scoring a century and half-century in the match, while also picking up three wickets.

