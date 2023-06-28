England's Full Schedule And Venues For ODI World Cup: Everything We Need To Know

England will begin their Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against the 2019 finalists, New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The ICC announced the full schedule of the World Cup on June 27, 2023. The 10-team tournament will start on October 5 in Ahmedabad and end there on November 19 with the championship game.

3 things you need to know

England is the defending champions of the ODI World Cup

England beat New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup

The first edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup was held in 1975

This is the first time that India will be hosting this event as an independent host. However, on previous occasions, India had been a co-host in 1987, 1996, and 2011. The upcoming series marks the 13th edition of the tournament since it's commencement in 1975.

What is the England schedule for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup?

England schedule for ODI World Cup 2023

England vs New Zealand-October 5, Ahmedabad

England vs Bangladesh-October 10, Dharamsala

England vs Afghanistan-October 14, Delhi

England vs South Africa-October 21, Mumbai

England vs Qualifier 2-October 26, Bengaluru

England vs India-October 29, Lucknow

England vs Australia- November 4, Ahmedabad

England vs Qualifier 1-November 8, Pune

England vs Pakistan-November 12, Kolkata

The event will be conducted in ten different locations in India, with the semi-final matches taking place on November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata, respectively. On November 19, the final will be held in Ahmedabad. The three knockout games will take place on reserve days.

The tournament's format will be the same as that of the 2019 edition, with each of the top four clubs advancing to the semifinals after playing each other once in the league phase. India automatically qualified as hosts, while Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa secured their spots based on their performance in the 2020-2023 World Cup Super League, determining as the top eight teams. The remaining two qualifiers will be determined through the ongoing World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, involving Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, UAE, USA, and Zimbabwe.

Just 100 days before the World Cup's October 5 start, the ICC and BCCI jointly unveiled the tournament's schedule during an event in Mumbai. Notably, the schedules for the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2019 World Cup in England were made public more than a year in advance.

On September 30 and October 2, England, the current ODI and T20I World Cup champions, will warm up in Guwahati against India and Bangladesh in preparation for their title defense. The English will seek to defend their first-ever title in this year's World Cup.