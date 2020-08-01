English County Championship ESS Vs KET Live Streaming In India, Match Prediction

Essex Cricket (ESS) will square off against Kent Cricket (KET) in the opening match of the English County Championship 2020 on Saturday, August 1. The ESS vs KET live match will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Here are the details about the ESS vs KET live streaming, ESS vs KET live in India details, English County Championship match info and where to catch the ESS vs KET live scores.

ESS vs KET live streaming: English county schedule 2020

The newly devised tournament is separate to the County Championship and will be played this summer following the delay in the men’s domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The English County Championship is due to start on August 1 and its group stage will conclude on September 9. The 18 counties are split into three regionalised groups of six with each county playing five four-day matches, facing the other teams in their group once. The two group winners with the most points after those five games will progress to the five-day final.

ESS vs KET live streaming: ESS vs KET weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, Chelmsford is expected to have sunny weather with high temperatures on Saturday but clouds could be seen on Sunday and Tuesday. The first half of Monday could be interrupted by showers. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip will help batsmen during the initial periods. However, as the match progresses it will be the spinners who will have a huge role to play. Considering the pitch conditions and individual matchups, Essex are in with a shout of eking this contest.

ESS vs KET live scores: ESS vs KET live in India and ESS vs KET live streaming details

The telecast of ESS vs KET live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the ESS vs KET live streaming of the English County Championship by logging onto bet365's live cricket streaming page and the YouTube channel of Essex County Cricket to watch each ball of the ESS vs KET live match. The English County Championship ESS vs KET live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For the ESS vs KET live scores, fans can visit Essex Cricket and Kent Cricket official Twitter page.

ESS vs KET live streaming: ESS vs KET squad details

ESS vs KET live streaming: ESS vs KET squad details: ESS squad

Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (C), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer, Matt Quinn, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijjar

ESS vs KET live streaming: ESS vs KET squad details: KET squad

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson (WK), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Marcus O’Riordan, Ivan Thomas

ESS vs KET live streaming: ESS vs KET live scores and playing XI

ESS vs KET live streaming: ESS vs KET live scores and playing XI: ESS

Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (C), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer, Matt Quinn, Aaron Beard, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook

ESS vs KET live streaming: ESS vs KET live scores and playing XI: KET

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson (WK), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald

