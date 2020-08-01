ESS Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy Live

Essex Cricket (ESS) will go head-to-head against Kent Cricket (KET) in the opening match in the Bob Willis Trophy. The match between the two teams will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Saturday, August 1 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction, ESS vs KET Dream11 team and ESS vs KET Dream11 top picks.

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction and preview

The newly devised tournament is separate to the County Championship and will be played this summer following the delay in the men’s domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. County champions Essex will look to kickstart the tournament with a win against Kent. Essex's record at the County Ground in Chelmsford is impressive, having won each of the seven matches played during the 2019 County Championship.

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: ESS vs KET Dream11 team

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: ESS vs KET Dream11 team: ESS squad

Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (C), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer, Matt Quinn, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijjar.

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: ESS vs KET Dream11 team: KET squad

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson (WK), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Marcus O’Riordan, Ivan Thomas.

ESS vs KET Dream11 top picks

Sir Alastair Cook

Simon Harmer

Ollie Robinson

Darren Stevens

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: ESS vs KET playing XI

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: ESS vs KET playing XI: ESS

Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (C), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer, Matt Quinn, Aaron Beard, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook.

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: ESS vs KET playing XI: KET

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson (WK), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald.

ESS vs KET Dream11 team

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction

As per our ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction, Essex will be favourites to win the match and continue their strong record at the venue.

Note: The ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction, ESS vs KET Dream11 top picks and ESS vs KET Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

