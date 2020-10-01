SUS Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Sussex (SUS) and Lancashire (LAN) will clash in the fourth quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on Thursday, October 1 at 5:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Central County Ground in Hove, England. Sussex (SUS) currently occupy the second spot in the South Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-1 in ten matches (one tie, one NR). Lancashire (LAN), on the other hand, also occupy the second spot in North Group points table with a win-loss record of 5-3 (2 NR).
Here is our SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction, probable SUS vs LAN playing 11 and the SUS vs LAN Dream11 team.
Philip Salt(w), Luke Wright(c), Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Calum MacLeod, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Mitchell Claydon, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Ben Brown, Stuart Meaker, Aaron Thomason, Henry Crocombe
Alex Davies(w), Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas(c), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Keaton Jennings, Stephen Parry
Ready for a BIG one on home soil! 🤜🤛— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) September 30, 2020
Our squad for tomorrow's #Blast20 quarter-final vs. Lancashire Lightning has been announced:
Sussex starts as favourites to win the match.
