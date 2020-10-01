Home
SUS Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: Sussex (SUS) and Lancashire (LAN) will clash in the fourth quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on October 1.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
SUS vs LAN dream11 prediction

Sussex (SUS) and Lancashire (LAN) will clash in the fourth quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on Thursday, October 1 at 5:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Central County Ground in Hove, England. Sussex (SUS) currently occupy the second spot in the South Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-1 in ten matches (one tie, one NR). Lancashire (LAN), on the other hand, also occupy the second spot in North Group points table with a win-loss record of 5-3 (2 NR).

Here is our SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction, probable SUS vs LAN playing 11 and the SUS vs LAN Dream11 team.

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Thursday, October 01, 2020
  • Time: 5:30 pm IST
  • Venue: Central County Ground in Hove, England

Also Read l WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: SUS vs LAN Dream11 team, squad list

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: Sussex squad

Philip Salt(w), Luke Wright(c), Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Calum MacLeod, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Mitchell Claydon, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Ben Brown, Stuart Meaker, Aaron Thomason, Henry Crocombe

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: Lancashire squad

Alex Davies(w), Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas(c), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Keaton Jennings, Stephen Parry

Also Read l GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: SUS vs LAN Dream11 team, top picks

  • Sussex: Luke Wright, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins
  • Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson

 

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: SUS vs LAN Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt
  • Batsmen: Luke Wright (C), Keaton Jennings, Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins
  • All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone (VC), Steven Croft, David Wiese
  • Bowlers: Matthew Parkinson, Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs

Also Read l LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

SUS vs LAN live: SUS vs LAN match prediction

Sussex starts as favourites to win the match.

Note: The SUS vs LAN match prediction and SUS vs LAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUS vs LAN Dream11 team and SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

Image Source: Sussex Twitter

 

First Published:
