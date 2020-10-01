SUS Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Sussex (SUS) and Lancashire (LAN) will clash in the fourth quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on Thursday, October 1 at 5:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Central County Ground in Hove, England. Sussex (SUS) currently occupy the second spot in the South Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-1 in ten matches (one tie, one NR). Lancashire (LAN), on the other hand, also occupy the second spot in North Group points table with a win-loss record of 5-3 (2 NR).

Here is our SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction, probable SUS vs LAN playing 11 and the SUS vs LAN Dream11 team.

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, October 01, 2020

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Central County Ground in Hove, England

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: SUS vs LAN Dream11 team, squad list

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: Sussex squad

Philip Salt(w), Luke Wright(c), Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Calum MacLeod, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Mitchell Claydon, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Ben Brown, Stuart Meaker, Aaron Thomason, Henry Crocombe

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: Lancashire squad

Alex Davies(w), Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas(c), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Keaton Jennings, Stephen Parry

Ready for a BIG one on home soil! 🤜🤛



Our squad for tomorrow's #Blast20 quarter-final vs. Lancashire Lightning has been announced: — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) September 30, 2020

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: SUS vs LAN Dream11 team, top picks

Sussex: Luke Wright, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson

SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: SUS vs LAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt

Batsmen: Luke Wright (C), Keaton Jennings, Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone (VC), Steven Croft, David Wiese

Bowlers: Matthew Parkinson, Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs

SUS vs LAN live: SUS vs LAN match prediction

Sussex starts as favourites to win the match.

Note: The SUS vs LAN match prediction and SUS vs LAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUS vs LAN Dream11 team and SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Sussex Twitter

