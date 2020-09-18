GLA Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Glamorgan (GLA) will go up against Gloucestershire (GLO) in the upcoming England Vitality T20 Blast match on Friday, September 18 at 11:30 pm IST. Gloucestershire are currently leading the Central group points table with a win-loss record of 6-1 in the eight matches they've played so far. Glamorgan, on the other hand, occupy that second-last (5th) spot in the Central group points table with a win-loss record of 2-5. Glamorgan would definitely look to move up the table, while Gloucestershire would try to keep their lead alive on Friday.
Fans can play the GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction match on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction and the GLA vs GLO Dream11 team.
Also Read l LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
Tom Cullen, Chris Cooke, Alex Horton, Colin Ingram, Callum Taylor, Charlie Hemphrey, Andy Balbirnie, Nick Selman, Kiran Carlson, Connor Brown, Joe Cooke, Billy Root, Graham Wagg, Andrew Salter, Owen Morgan, Dan Douthwaite, David Lloyd, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan, Ruaidhri Smith, Lukas Carey, Prem Sisodiya, Kieran Bull, Roman Walker, Jamie Mcilroy
Tom Lace, James Bracey, Gareth Roderick, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor, Chris Dent, George Hankins, Gregory Willows, Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Benny Howell, George Scott, Jerome Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, David Payne, Stuart Whittingham, Matt Taylor, George Drissell
Also Read l LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
Also Read l SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
Gloucestershire starts as favourites to win the match.
Note: The GLA vs GLO match prediction and GLA vs GLO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GLA vs GLO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast game preview
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Head coach Chris Silverwood advises caution to Eng players over 'burn-out'
15 mins ago
Shikhar Dhawan comically compares IPL 2020 bio-bubble to 'living in a Bigg Boss house'
36 mins ago
RCB team 2020 preview: Full squad list, IPL match schedule and SWOT analysis
43 mins ago
RCB team's IPL anthem garners 235,000 YouTube views within 1 hour of its release: Watch
52 mins ago
KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality Blast T20 live
58 mins ago
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma get wonderful reply from PM Modi on 70th birthday wish
59 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR