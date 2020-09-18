GLA Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Glamorgan (GLA) will go up against Gloucestershire (GLO) in the upcoming England Vitality T20 Blast match on Friday, September 18 at 11:30 pm IST. Gloucestershire are currently leading the Central group points table with a win-loss record of 6-1 in the eight matches they've played so far. Glamorgan, on the other hand, occupy that second-last (5th) spot in the Central group points table with a win-loss record of 2-5. Glamorgan would definitely look to move up the table, while Gloucestershire would try to keep their lead alive on Friday.

Fans can play the GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction match on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction and the GLA vs GLO Dream11 team.

GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction: GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Time: 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Wales

GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction: GLA vs GLO Dream11 team, squad list

GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Glamorgan squad

Tom Cullen, Chris Cooke, Alex Horton, Colin Ingram, Callum Taylor, Charlie Hemphrey, Andy Balbirnie, Nick Selman, Kiran Carlson, Connor Brown, Joe Cooke, Billy Root, Graham Wagg, Andrew Salter, Owen Morgan, Dan Douthwaite, David Lloyd, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan, Ruaidhri Smith, Lukas Carey, Prem Sisodiya, Kieran Bull, Roman Walker, Jamie Mcilroy

GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Gloucestershire squad

Tom Lace, James Bracey, Gareth Roderick, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor, Chris Dent, George Hankins, Gregory Willows, Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Benny Howell, George Scott, Jerome Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, David Payne, Stuart Whittingham, Matt Taylor, George Drissell

GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction: GLA vs GLO Dream11 team (top picks)

Glamorgan: Colin Ingram, David Lloyd and Andy Balbirnie

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain and Jack Taylor

GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction: GLA vs GLO playing 11

Wicket-Keeper: Chris Cooke

Batsmen: Callum Taylor, Nick Selman, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain (C)

All-Rounders: Andrew Salter, Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins

Bowlers: Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Tom Smith

GLA vs GLO match prediction: GLA vs GLO playing 11

Gloucestershire starts as favourites to win the match.

Note: The GLA vs GLO match prediction and GLA vs GLO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GLA vs GLO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

