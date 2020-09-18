WAS Vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Warwickshire (WAS) will go head-to-head against Worcestershire (WOR) in the upcoming Vitality T20 Blast match on Friday, September 18 at 11:00 pm IST. Warwickshire is currently leading on the third spot of the Central Group points table with a win-loss record of 4-3 in the eight matches they've played so far. Worcestershire, on the other hand, occupy the last spot in the Central Group points table with a win-loss record of 2-5.

Fans can play the WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction match on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction and the WAS vs WOR Dream11 team.

WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Time: 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Also Read l GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction: WAS vs WOR Dream11 team, squad list

WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction: Warwickshire squad

Tim Ambrose, Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Dominic Sibley, Matthew Lamb, Liam Banks, Dan Mousley, Robert Yates, Chris Woakes, Tim Bresnan, Ethan Brookes, Will Rhodes, Oliver Hannon Dalby, Craig Miles, Alex Thomson, Jeetan Patel, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, George Furrer, Liam Norwell, George-Garrett, James Wainman, Ryan Sidebottom

WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction: Worcestershire squad

Alex Milton, Ben Cox, Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Ross Whiteley, Hamish Rutherford, Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Jake Libby, Jack Haynes, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Olly Westbury, Wayne Parnell, Pat Brown, Joe Leach, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, George Scrimshaw, Mitchell Spencer, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul Hassan, Ben Twohig

Also Read l LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction: WAS vs WOR Dream11 team, top picks

Warwickshire: Sam Hain, Tim Bresnan and Jeetan Patel

Worcestershire: Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell and Daryl Mitchell

WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction: WAS vs WOR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Ambrose

Batsmen: Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford

All-Rounders: Tim Bresnan, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Ethan Brookes, Olly Stone (C), Ed Barnard

Also Read l LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

WAS vs WOR match prediction

Warwickshire starts as favourites to win the match.

Note: The WAS vs WOR match prediction and WAS vs WOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAS vs WOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

Image Source: Warwickshire Twitter