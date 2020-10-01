English T20 Blast NOT Vs LEI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Nottinghamshire (NOT) and Leicestershire (LEI) are set to battle each other in a quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The NOT vs LEI live stream is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the Vitality T20 Blast live streaming and NOT vs LEI live stream details, how to watch the NOT vs LEI live in India and where to catch NOT vs LEI live scores.

English T20 Blast: NOT vs LEI live stream and preview

Nottinghamshire finished the league stage on top of the points table and defeated Durham by 18 runs in their final league stage match. They beat LEI in the league stage before and would be hoping to do a repeat in this quarterfinal. On the other hand, LEI finished 3rd on the points table and they evened the scores with NOT by beating them in the reverse fixture. Leicestershire defeated Lancashire by 22 runs in their last match and will be looking to beat NOT and reach the semi-final stage.

Vitality T20 Blast live: Weather report ahead of NOT vs LEI live stream

The weather for the NOT vs LEI English T20 Blast fixture will not see any interruption from rain interruptions. Therefore, both teams will get an opportunity to play their full quota of overs. Expect a cracking match between these two sides.

English T20 Blast: Pitch report ahead of NOT vs LEI live stream

Coming to the pitch, the surface is a batting-friendly wicket and batsmen from both sides will be looking to make full use of this opportunity. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and post a big total on the board and give chance to their bowlers to defend the total.

English T20 Blast: NOT vs LEI live in India & NOT vs LEI live stream details

The English T20 Blast quarterfinal will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch NOT vs LEI live in India and English T20 Blast live streaming can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website.

Image source: Trent Bridge / Instagram

