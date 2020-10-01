SUR Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Game Preview

Surrey will face off against Kent in the second quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast on Thursday, October 1, 2020. The SUR vs KET live match will begin at 5:30 PM IST and will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. Here's a look at the SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction, SUR vs KET Dream11 team, SUR vs KET match prediction and match preview.

SUR vs KET live: SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction and preview

Surrey have been one of the top-performing teams in the Vitality T20 Blast so far and topped the South Group standings, amassing 16 points in 10 games. Kent were left trailing in the wake of Surrey's brilliance but nonetheless finished third to qualify for the knockouts. Incidentally, before the quarter-final clash, the two teams faced off in their final group stage games, with Surrey chasing down Kent's total of 159 with six wickets to spare. In the last five games between the two, both teams have registered two wins each, while one clash was washed out due to rain.

SUR vs KET live: Probable SUR vs KET playing 11

Surrey: Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes(w), Rory Burns(c), Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Liam Plunkett, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Sam Billings, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen.

SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction: SUR vs KET Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers : Sam Billings, Ben Foakes

: Sam Billings, Ben Foakes Batsmen : Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Will Jacks

: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Will Jacks All-rounders: Joe Denly, Gus Atkinson, Grant Stewart

Joe Denly, Gus Atkinson, Grant Stewart Bowlers: Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Reece Topley.

SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction: SUR vs KET Dream11 top picks

SUR vs KET Dream11 team captain: Zak Crawley, Will Jacks

SUR vs KET Dream11 team vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly

SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction: SUR vs KET match prediction

We predict that Surrey will continue their juggernaut and register a comfortable win over Kent on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Note: The SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction, SUR vs KET top picks and SUR vs KET Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SUR vs KET match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Kent Instagram)

