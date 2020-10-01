SUR Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Surrey will face off against Kent in the second quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast on Thursday, October 1, 2020. The SUR vs KET live match will begin at 5:30 PM IST and will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. Here's a look at the SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction, SUR vs KET Dream11 team, SUR vs KET match prediction and match preview.
Surrey have been one of the top-performing teams in the Vitality T20 Blast so far and topped the South Group standings, amassing 16 points in 10 games. Kent were left trailing in the wake of Surrey's brilliance but nonetheless finished third to qualify for the knockouts. Incidentally, before the quarter-final clash, the two teams faced off in their final group stage games, with Surrey chasing down Kent's total of 159 with six wickets to spare. In the last five games between the two, both teams have registered two wins each, while one clash was washed out due to rain.
We predict that Surrey will continue their juggernaut and register a comfortable win over Kent on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
