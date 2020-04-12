Eoin Morgan Calls Edge-of-the Seat-thriller 2019 WC Final 'most Dramatic Game Of Cricket'

English skipper Eoin Morgan has said that the 2019 World Cup final was the most dramatic game that he has been a part of. England won their maiden coveted trophy against New Zealand due to the infamous boundary count rule after both teams were tied at the identical score of 241 at the regulation time after which the thrilling super over that followed also ended in a tie.

'Most dramatic': Eoin Morgan

"The final was the most dramatic game of cricket and the best game of cricket that probably has ever been played which contributes to the hype of it," Morgan was quoted as saying by Kolkata Knight Riders on the side's official website. "I think one of the great things about it was on the day of that great game of cricket was, it's always now associated with the longest-ever Wimbledon final that was epic as well," Morgan said.

"It helped us in growing cricket outside of the normal bubble that we're already into a different audience, and for us, at home, it has lifted the profile of the game like we've never seen."

'Most exciting journey': Eoin Morgan

"I think the journey we went on is probably the most exciting. In 2015, the embarrassing nature in which we were bundled out of that World Cup and the journey we embarked on to try and change the brand of cricket we played with a new group of extremely talented players over the course of 4 years - it's brilliant," he said.

"Just being able to impart some of my knowledge and experience along with some very senior players and a group of great support staff who always continue to question what we do in a good way in order to hold us accountable. It sort of culminated in last year's World Cup," he added.

The twist in the tale

Just when it appeared like New Zealand were moments away from winning their maiden World Cup, a bizarre incident happened in the final over of the match which was bowled by Trent Boult. Stokes had failed to hit one off the middle of the bat and set for two runs. An unfortunate throw from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and raced to the boundary. Stokes had not completed the second run but Kumar Dharmasena had signalled six runs. As per rules, only five runs should have been awarded instead of six.

That blunder turned out to be the turning point of the match as the match ended in a tie and a winner had to be determined by a super over. Even the super over was tied but England were declared winners due to the boundary count rule.

''This is the moment. It's Archer to Guptill. Two to win. Guptill's gonna push for two. They have got to go. It's gonna go to the keeper's end. He has got it. England have won the World Cup by the barest of margins. By the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England. Agony. Agony for New Zealand," shouted Ian Smith from the commentary box.

(With PTI Inputs)