'May Lose Its Shine, But..', Says Jadeja Showing Off His Famed Sword Skills; Watch

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his trademark sword celebration whenever he scores a half-century or century. Meanwhile, he has tried to carry out that celebration with what seems to be a real sword and he has also come up with a witty caption for the same.

'WOULD NEVER DISOBEY': Ravindra Jadeja

The star all-rounder posted a video of himself on Instagram where he can be seen in a typical 'Baahubali' avatar where he removes the sword from the sheath and waving it in style. What really stood out over here is that a motivational song titled 'Talvare Jab Woh Lahraye' from the mega-blockbuster movie Baahubali is being played in the background. The Team India superstar is carrying out this act either at his residence or farmhouse in Jamnagar.

Meanwhile, the southpaw also mentioned that a 'Sword' may lose its shine, but it would never disobey its master.

If IPL 2020 does get underway any time, then Jadeja will once again be seen in action for Chennai Super Kings where he will be expected to play an important role as the 'Yellow Army' eye their fourth title.

IPL in September?

As per reports earlier, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players. If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm.

According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade-in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

