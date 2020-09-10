Eoin Morgan Turns 34: When KKR Star Hit World Record 17 Sixes In An ODI Innings; Watch

England captain Eoin Morgan celebrates his 34th birthday on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The left-handed middle-order batsmen was one of the key players in the England side that lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup last year. The 34-year-old has developed into the most fearsome hitters in international cricket and will feature in the IPL 2020 season.

Eoin Morgan 17 sixes record: England blasts Afghanistan in 2019 WC, breaks Rohit Sharma's record

England faced off against Afghanistan in the league stage of the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester. The hosts got off to a flying start after losing James Vince early, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow putting on a century stand. When Eoin Morgan came into bat in the 30th over, the stage was set for the England captain to go after the bowling. What followed was a thrilling spectacle, with the 34-year-old smashing bowlers all around the park on his way to a scintillating century.

Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes in his innings, scoring 148 off just 71 balls as England's team inningss total fell just short of 400. The Eoin Morgan 17 sixes record saw him break the record for most sixes in an innings in international cricket. Before the Eoin Morgan 17 sixes record, Rohit Sharma (209 vs Australia in 2013), AB de Villiers (149 vs West Indies in 2015) and Chris Gayle (215 vs Zimbabwe in 2015) jointly held the record with 16 sixes each.

💥 148 runs

💥 71 balls

💥 Four fours

💥 17 sixes – an ODI record



On Eoin Morgan's birthday, relive his 🔥 knock from the 2019 ICC Men's @cricketworldcup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/j6unuzthTa — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2020

Eoin Morgan 17 sixes record: England captain to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020

Eoin Morgan will feature for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2020. The two-time IPL champions roped in the England captain in the auction for ₹5.25 crore and will hope that the 34-year-old can play a huge role in helping them add another trophy to their cabinet. Incidentally, this will be Eoin Morgan's second stint with KKR, having previously played for the franchise from 2011 to 2013.

However, KKR will have to deal with Morgan's absence in the first few games of the tournament as the left-hander will lead England in their the limited-overs series against Australia at home. The IPL 2020 kicks off on September 19 with the repeat of the 2019 final between Mumbai Indians and CSK. KKR will begin their IPL campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, September 23.

(Image Courtesy: Eoin Morgan Instagram)