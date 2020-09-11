ESS Vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Essex Eagles (ESS) are all set to take on Surrey CCC (SUR) in a South group league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at County Ground, Chelmsford on Tuesday, September 11 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ESS vs SUR match prediction, ESS vs SUR Dream11 team and the probable ESS vs SUR playing 11.

ESS vs SUR live: ESS vs SUR match prediction and preview

Essex, who haven't got going in the Vitality T20 Blast so far, are placed at the bottom of the table in the South Group. They are yet to register a single victory in the competition. The defending champions, having played 5 matches, have lost 3 matches and were involved in a tie, whereas they also had a game abandoned due to rain. Surrey, on the other hand, sit at the 3rd place on the points table with only a single defeat in 5 matches.

ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: ESS vs SUR Dream11 team, squad list

ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: ESS vs SUR Dream11 team: ESS squad

Adam Wheater, Michael-Kyle Pepper, William Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Nick Browne, Feroze Khushi, Rishi Patel, Ryan ten Doeschate, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Aaron Beard, Jack Plom, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Josh Rymell

ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: ESS vs SUR Dream11 team: SUR squad

Ben Foakes, Gareth Batty, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn and Mark Stoneman.

ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: ESS vs SUR top picks

Cameron Delport

Paul Walter

Ben Foakes

Hashim Amla

ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: ESS vs SUR Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Ryan ten Doeschate, Tom Westley

All-rounders: Paul Walter, Cameron Delport (captain)

Bowlers: Matthew Quinn, Gareth Batty, Simon Harmer

ESS vs SUR match prediction

Considering their initial performance in the competition and the team combination, Surrey start off as the favourites in the game against Essex.

Note: The ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction, ESS vs SUR Dream11 top picks and ESS vs SUR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

