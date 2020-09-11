SD Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Southern Districts (SD) will face Palmerstone Cricket Club (PCC) in the semi-final match of the Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, September 11. The match will be played at Fred's Pass Cricket Ground at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our SD vs PCC Dream11 team, probable SD vs PCC playing 11 and SD vs PCC match prediction.

SD vs PCC live: SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have met each other twice in the tournament and registered one win each. In the recent league phase encounter, it was PCC who overcame SD by 6 wickets. SD finished second on the points table and despite losing the previous encounter, the team will be motivated to perform really well with a place in the final at stake. Coming to PCC, the team finished third on the points table and will be entering the match with confidence having beaten the same opponent in the previous encounter during the league stage. An exciting contest is on the cards.

Alex J Bleakley is the leading run-getter for PCC with 358 runs in the tournament so far and the team will be hoping for him to deliver with the bat in the semi-final match as well. Dean Fry leads the run charts for Southern District with 400 runs and the team will be hoping for him to continue his fine run with the bat. In the bowling department, Michael Ninneman and Kieran Toner lead the wicket-takers list for their respective teams with 19 and 23 wickets respectively.

SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction: SD vs PCC Dream11 team, squad list

SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction: SD vs PCC Dream11 team: SD squad

Daniel Mylius, Lachlan Markey, Jackson Isakka, Nathan Boyd, Dylan Mullen, Kierran Voelkl, Matt Hammond, Timothy Kennion, Ryan Clark, Nick Akers, Dean Fry, Corey Kelly, LP Griffiths, Ryan Harvey, Michael Ninneman, Nathan Hangan, Christopher Mcevoy, Joshua Gawthrope.

SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction: SD vs PCC Dream11 team: PCC squad

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald, Matthew Robertson, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, MJ Challen, Shane Buttfield.

SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction: SD vs PCC Dream11 top picks

R Vandermeulen

M Hammond

K Toner

M Ninneman

SD vs PCC Dream11 team

SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction

As per our SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction, PCC will start as favourites to win the match on basis of their recent form.

Note: The SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction, SD vs PCC top picks and SD vs PCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SD vs PCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: NT Cricket / Youtube