Vitality T20 Blast NOT Vs LAN Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report

Nottinghamshire (NOT) will face off against Lancashire (LAN) in a North Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire preview

The Vitality T20 Blast action on Friday will see Nottinghamshire take on Lancashire in what will be a North Group top of the table clash. Both teams have won three games in their Vitality T20 Blast campaign so far, and are unbeaten in the competition so far. Both teams have eight points, but the hosts are ahead on the table in terms of net run-rate. The winner of the clash extends their lead at the top of North Group's standings. Nottinghamshire are favourites for the clash and their home advantage is unlikely to help them oust the visitors.

NOT vs LAN live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

Trent Bridge has been a fairly high scoring ground and one can expect the flow of runs to continue during the Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire clash. A quick outfield, short boundaries and even bounce make it a perfect recipe for batsmen to make merry. Accuweather predicts that there are passing showers could interrupt the game and one can expect significant cloud cover, meaning the pacers could generate some movement early on in the match. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first considering the dew that could alter the conditions later on in the match. Alex Hales, Samit Patel and Daniel Christian make Nottinghamshire the favourites to win this match.

NOT vs LAN live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will also be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. The NOT vs LAN live streaming will also be available on the YouTube channels of Nottinghamshire and Lancashire. For NOT vs LAN live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Nottinghamshire, Lancashire, the Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on Friday. The English T20 Blast live in India won't be televised this year.

NOT vs LAN live streaming: Probable Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter.

Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter. Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Steven Croft.

(Image Courtesy: Lancashire Lightning, Nottinghamshire CCC Twitter)