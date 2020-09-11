Virat Kohli Reveals One Of His Favourite Pasttimes In IPL 2020 Bio-bubble On Social Media

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been regularly keeping his fans updated about his training routine. The batsman, who has been training in the RCB bio bubble for a while now, has shared pictures and videos of training, working out and practising in his hotel room as well as outdoors. Now, Virat Kohli has taken to social media once again, to share one of his favourite past times while being in the IPL 2020 bio bubble.

Kohli bats: cricketer shares favourite past time

Taking to social media, Virat Kohli shared a video of himself taking care of his MRF bats. The video begins with six MRF bats being visible in the background of Virat Kohli’s hotel room. Later the RCB skipper is seeing sitting on a chair with one of the bats, as he uses a saw to shave off a portion of his bat’s handle. At the end of the video, Virat Kohli is seen testing the bat, as he sports a satisfied look on his face.

While posting the video, the RCB skipper wrote that it is the small details which matter the most to him. Virat Kohli admitted that he loves taking care of his bats, with even a couple of centimetres being crucial to him when it comes to finding the balance of a bat.

Hardik Pandya’s hilarious reply to Virat Kohli bats video

After Virat Kohli posted the video with his bats on social media, several fans expressed their excitement at seeing the cricketer take care of his bats personally. Many fans also wished the cricketer best of luck for the IPL 2020, as they appealed to Virat Kohli to guide RCB to their first IPL victory. However, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya hilariously trolled Virat Kohli after the RCB skipper posted the video. Taking to Instagram, Hardik Pandya cheekily suggested that he will be sending all his bats to Virat Kohli so that the batsman can take care of them as well.

Ever since RCB have landed in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020, Virat Kohli has been training hard for the tournament. When the cricketers were self-isolating, Virat Kohli was seen working out form his hotel balcony. After the RCB squad for IPL has been allowed to train outdoors, Virat Kohli has been regularly posting pictures of himself practising in the nets and playing football.

The RCB captain had recently admitted that this is most calm he has ever felt before an IPL, conceding that he feels the team’s balance is the best it has been since 2016. RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign on September 21, when they take on Kings XI Punjab in the third match of the competition.

