Rishabh Pant's Childhood Coach Raj Kumar Sharma Makes Huge Statement On His Batting

Rishabh Pant has showcased some exceptional batting performances in the two ODI's against West Indies after he was subjected to a lot of criticism for his poor batting for months. In the first game, he scored 71 which is his highest ODI score and had also registered his maiden ODI fifty after the Men In Blue had lost their top-order early. In the last game, he played a stellar cameo of a 16-ball 39 which took India to a mammoth total and in the end, they registered a comprehensive 107-run win. After those two important knocks, his childhood coach has made a huge statement about the youngster.

'Pant looks matured': Raj Kumar Sharma

Rishabh Pant's childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma has said that the wicket-keeper batsman looks matured but he needs to improve his temperament.

"Pant looks matured but needs to improve his temperament," Sharma told ANI on Saturday.

"Pant is a great player and he is a match-winner but needs to improve consistency and temperament," he said. "It will be interesting how Indian spinner control Caribbean batter as Cuttack wicket will be tough for the bowler as it is a batting wicket," he said.

Winner takes it all

Both teams head into Sunday's series-decider with confidence after their performances in the previous two games. West Indies were too good for India in Chennai as they registered a convincing eight-wicket win with more than two overs to spare. In the following game at Vizag, the Men In Blue scored the equalizer with a comprehensive 107-run win riding on Rohit Sharma's splendid 159 and Kuldeep Yadav's second hat-trick in One Day Internationals. It remains to be seen which team will have the last laugh at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in this 'Winner Takes It All' match. For India, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury and young pacer Navdeep Saini has been roped in as a replacement.

