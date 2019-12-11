Gripped & Missed: Evin Lewis Displays Stunning Reflexes As He Denies Rohit A 6 At Wankhede

In the final T20 match between India and West Indies at Wankhede, ace opener, Evin Lewis displayed a stunning show of fielding as he denied Rohit Sharma a boundary in the fifth over. The Indian opener had slogged Pierre's second delivery, only to find Lewis jump high and grip the ball. However, Lewis had to release the ball to avoid a boundary, eventually granting Rohit Sharma a lifeline. Meanwhile, Sharma who was busy ball-watching was pushed by KL Rahul from the other end for a double and had to dive long to survive the run-out as well. The deciding match of the series, which is currently underway, witnessed India get off to the flyer as the openers' blitzkrieg helped India post 72 in the first six overs without losing a wicket.

Rohit Sharma's quickfire 50

India's ace opener, Rohit Sharma slammed the West Indies bowlers all around the ground as the Mumbai batsman breached the half-century mark in just 23 balls. The Vice-Captain notched up his 50 in style as he smacked K Pierre down the ground for a maximum. On his way to another brilliant half-century, Rohit Sharma also became the first Indian batsman to hit 400 sixes in international cricket across all formats. Rohit is the only Indian to have entered the 400-club. Meanwhile, Sharma is also the third-highest six-hitter in international cricket. He is currently behind West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476). Apart from Rohit Sharma, former skipper, MS Dhoni is the other Indian with the most number of maximums in international cricket with 359 big hits to his name.

Winner takes it all

India and West Indies have headed to Mumbai with the series on the line which is currently tied at 1-1. The Men In Blue had drawn first blood in Hyderabad with a six-wicket win riding on skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 94 which is also his highest individual score in the shortest format. The Caribbeans settled scores in the following match at Trivandrum with an emphatic eight-wicket win. Opener Lendl Simmons who was dropped early on went on to score a match-winning unbeaten 67. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first.

