Netizens Hail Prithvi 2.0 As Young Mumbai Lad Scores A Double Hundred In Ranji Game

Returning to the game after serving an eight-month ban, Prithvi Shaw notched up a brilliant double century laced with seven sixes and 19 fours on day 3 of the Ranji Trophy game against Baroda. The Mumbai-lad who has often been compared with the Master Blaster has been out of international cricket after India's tour of Australia back in December 2018 during which he sustained an ankle injury. Post his recovery, he was handed an eight-month ban after failing a dope test and recently on his 20th birthday, Shaw had tweeted that he would bring a new Prithvi 2.0 going forward.

Shaw made a remarkable comeback as he scored a quickfire 61 in the first innings of the game and went on to score a double century in the second one. The youngster was lauded by netizens as he proved his claim of bringing a new Prithvi 2.0 going forward.

Netizens react to Shaw's double century

READ | Virat Kohli: Indian Captain's Autograph On Prithvi Shaw's New Bat Breaks Internet

Many congratulations to #PrithviShaw for making double hundred in just 170+ balls. very impressive. go a head brother be consistent and serve for country. we want to see you in International cricket soon. all the very best never loose your temper. be calm and cool — Neeraj Sharma (@neeraj10786) December 11, 2019

READ | MSK Prasad Spills The Beans On Prithvi Shaw's Chances Of Making A Comeback

201* from 174 balls .Maiden double hundred on his return after doping ban. This kid is a terrific talent.#PrithviShaw — Anish Ancil (@anishancil) December 11, 2019

READ | Prithvi Shaw Puts Rohit Sharma Under Pressure With Second Innings 202 In Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw blazes away to another hundred. We need to look after him! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 11, 2019

Prithvi Shaw to feature in India's Test squad against New Zealand

Returning to cricket after serving an 8-month doping ban by BCCI, India's young prodigy, Prithvi Shaw might feature in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand beginning February 21 in Wellington. According to reports, the Mumbai-lad will be featuring in the team as a third opener while Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will continue to remain the first choice. Shaw is also scheduled to be a part of the India A team that will play two Tests against New Zealand A side just before the Test series begins. Sources have also reported that in order to get quality practice prior to the Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane will feature in the India A side in the second Test against New Zealand A.

READ | Reports Suggest Prithvi Shaw Might Be Included In Test Squad For New Zealand Tour