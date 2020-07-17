Shane Warne's Son Jackson Regrets Not Taking Up Cricket Due To Pressures Of 'nepotism'

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners of all time. His son Jackson Warne apparently was all set to follow in his father’s footsteps as he constantly used to play in high school cricket matches. However, he recently revealed reasons why he decided to opt out of the game.

Shane Warne’s son Jackson Warne cites nepotism as reason behind snubbing cricket

Both Shane Warne and his son recently appeared on the A Few Off the Wood podcast. In the podcast, Jackson Warne revealed that while he was aspiring to become a cricketer, he was discouraged by the media attention and pressure that came to him for being the son of an Australian cricketing legend. He said that if he was to take up cricket, the expectations out of him to be the “next big thing” would have been “huge”.

Jackson Warne added that upon playing, he just cannot end up being just a player as he had to be the “best of the best”. He later cited a scenario of golf legend Tiger Woods and basketball legend LeBron James by saying that the pressure on their kids would have been the same if they had up taken their family sport. Jackson admitted to having regret for not trying more or playing more matches.

Nepotism in cricket: The Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar controversy

The tragic Sushant Singh Rajput suicide news that surfaced last month opened doors to conversation surrounding issues such as mental health and nepotism in the country. The topic of conversation swiftly made a way into cricket as well with many social media users targeting Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun Tendulkar is a son of former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar. The 20-year old was subjected to much backlash after he was reportedly selected over Pranav Dhanawade in the U-16 West Zone squad a few years ago.

Pranav Dhanawade had broken several records after breaching the 1000-run individual mark in a local game for his school. His omission from the squad meant that both Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar faced the ire of social media, only for it to be later revealed that Dhanawade was ineligible for selection.

Shane Warne wickets in international cricket

Shane Warne had a successful international career while playing for Australia. The Shane Warne wickets tally in international cricket places him second in the list of all-time leading wicket-takers behind Sri Lanka's spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan. Shane Warne retired after Australia’s 5-0 Ashes triumph over England in the 2006-07 edition.

Shane Warne wickets column is comprised of 708 Test victims and 293 ODI scalps across his 339 Australian appearances (145 Tests and 194 ODIs). Among all 708 Shane Warne wickets in Tests, he picked 195 of them against Ashes rivals England alone.

Shane Warne net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Shane Warne net worth is estimated to be US$50 million. The Shane Warne net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as well as from his various brand endorsements and business ventures. The Shane Warne net worth figure also includes his ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals as well as his clothing line by the name of ‘Spinners’ and alcohol business named SevenZeroEight Gin.

Disclaimer: The above Shane Warne net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Shane Warne net worth figures.

Image credit: Official Instagram accounts of Jackson Warne and ICC