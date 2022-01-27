Ex-India Coach Greg Chappell Describes In Detail Why Indian Batters Have Edge Over England

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has pointed out a significant difference between players who develop in unstructured environments and those who receive rigorous coaching from the start of their early playing days. Chappell used the example of cricketers from the Indian subcontinent, claiming that most cricketers grow there while playing in natural conditions. Those who are formed in these environments, according to Chappell, are more likely to gain crucial coping and survival skills early in their careers.

'MS Dhoni is a good example'

MS Dhoni, according to Chappell, is a good example of a batter who honed his skills in natural environments. Dhoni developed his skills in unstructured conditions without the interference of official coaching, according to Chappell, who claims he has never seen a player with a sharper brain than the former Indian captain. England, on the other hand, relies heavily on formal coaching to develop its players from an early age, which is why their batters have lost their flair and resilience in recent years.

"MS Dhoni, with whom I worked in India, is a good example of a batter who developed his talent and learned to play in this fashion. By competing against more experienced individuals on a variety of surfaces early in his development, Dhoni developed the decision-making and strategic skills that have set him apart from many of his peers. His is one of the sharpest cricket minds I have encountered. England, on the other hand, have very few of these natural environments and their players are produced in a narrow band of public schools, with an emphasis on the coaching manual. This is why their batting has lost much of its flair and resilience," Chappell wrote in his column on ESPNcricinfo.

Chappell was the coach of the Indian national cricket team in the early 2000s. It was during his tenure as Team India head coach that MS Dhoni made his international debut. Chappell stepped down as head coach in 2007 following India's humiliating exit at the ICC Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean. Dhoni, on the other hand, went on to become the captain of the Indian side and even led the team to its maiden T20 World Cup win the same year.

Image: AP/PTI/BCCI.tv/ICC Twitter