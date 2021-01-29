Ex-RCB Player Arun Karthik's 89 Takes Tamil Nadu Into Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: WATCH

Tamil Nadu batsman Arun Karthik blanked Rajasthan with a rapid 89* in a one-sided semi-final of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season. The cricketer whacked nine boundaries and launched three sixes in a blazing innings as the Dinesh Karthik-led side made light work of their run-chase in the all-important knockout fixture. With their seven wicket win, the Tamil Nadu side have now sealed a spot for the final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 31 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Tamil Nadu sets a final date with all-round win, watch video

Former RCB star Arun Karthik dazzles ahead of IPL 2021 auction with match-winning knock

Arun Karthik arrived at the crease with his side Tamil Nadu struggling at 17-2 in a stiff semi-final run-chase. However, the right-handed batsman kept composure and began patiently before unleashing a sequence of nine boundaries and three extraordinary sixes against Rajasthan bowlers. Karthik, facing just 54 balls and maintaining a staggering strike-rate of 164.81, remained unbeaten in the run-chase.

The 34-year-old previously played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he was released by the Virat Kohli-led camp and was not picked up by any of the franchise in the subsequent seasons of the tournament. Making a strong statement for himself with the bat, Karthik is likely to have garnered much attention from IPL 2021 franchises as they look to enhance their squads at the upcoming auction.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Arun Karthik scores match-winning 89*, watch video

IPL 2021 auction updates

The IPL 2021 season is slated to commence sometime in April this year, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of India’s home series against England. However, the IPL 2021 auction is set to be organised in Chennai as early as February 18 itself. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with the IPL 2021 auction date and shared the update on their social media handles.

