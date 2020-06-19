Waqar Younis Points Out Pakistan's 'silly Mistake' Against India In 2019 WC Game

Re-visiting the India-Pakistan clash at the ICC 2019 World Cup in England where the Men in Blue emerged as winners, former skipper Waqar Younis stated that Sarfaraz Khan and his men had 'no answers' in the game. The former speedster also stated that right from the toss Pakistan had got it 'totally wrong.' He also went on to remark that it was a 'silly mistake' to win the toss and opt to field.

Speaking to an online sports portal Global Fans, the former Pakistan captain opined that the Men in Green were hoping that the pitch will do a lot more and they will get early wickets which will put India under pressure. However, he added that Indian had very 'seasoned openers' and they did not allow Pakistan bowlers to get over them and since the pitch was not offering help, it was difficult to stop the Indians once they got going. He added that the Indian batsmen had piled up so many runs to which Pakistan had 'no answers' at all.

Batting first, Indian openers got off to a fiery start with Rohit Sharma who had a tremendous campaign notching up another century in the match. KL Rahul too got a half-century and built a decent partnership with skipper Virat Kohli who scored 77. The Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 336 runs on the board and Pakistan failed to even get close as they never got going. The Indians secured a comfortable 89-run win in a rain-affected match.

'Gambhir-Afridi should talk it out'

Speaking on GloFans' Q20, Waqar Younis also suggested Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi to 'be sensible' and end their 'social media' banter. Younis added that the Shahid Afridi-Gautam Gambhir spat has been going on for way too long and people on social media are enjoying it. However, the Pakistan legend added that the duo should put an end to it and should maybe meet somewhere around the world to 'talk it out.'

He also said that both India and Pakistan should play regular bilateral series to avoid depriving cricket lovers of both countries. Younis asked the series to be named as 'Kapil-Imran' referring to the great captains of both teams, or the Independence series and foresees the two countries playing a bilateral series in the coming years. However, Younis refrained from claiming when that will happened but hoped that it happened in either of the two countries. India last played Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2012.

