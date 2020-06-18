Then SL Skipper Sangakkara Responds To 2011 WC Final Being 'fixed' Claims, Demands Proof

Soon after former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that the 2011 ICC World Cup Final which India won was fixed, the then skipper Kumar Sangakkara has come forth and demanded proof to substantiate his claims. The Lankan skipper who led the team at the Wankhede in 2011, stated that it is a very 'serious allegation' and called for an investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit. However, Aluthgamage while making his claims had stated that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country.

"It is a very serious allegation. Since he (Aluthgamage) says he has evidence and proof, the prudent thing to do is to go to the Anti-Corruption Unit of the ICC and put forth his claims so they can investigate them thoroughly and come to a conclusion whether what the former minister says is true or not," Sangakkara told AP.

'Say it with full responsibility'

While speaking to a Sri Lankan news outlet, the former Lankan Sports Minister went on to say that the 2011 final was fixed and he stands by what he says as the summit clash had taken place when he was the Minister of Sports. Aluthgamage mentioned that he is stating it with 'full responsibility' but at the same time, he mentioned that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country and then added that the game against India in 2011, a game which the island nation could have won was fixed. The Sports Minister is the second person to claim that the final was fixed after former Lankan skipper Arjun Ranatunga.

Furthermore, he added that he has made the statement with responsibility and can also come forward for a debate as the people are concerned about it. Meanwhile. the ex-Sports Minister also added that he would not involve the cricketers in this. However, he said certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game.

The 2011 World Cup final

Chasing a total of 275 at Wankhede in Mumbai, the Indian team lost its heroes pretty soon in the second innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup game and explosive opener Virender Sehwag - both were dismissed early by speedster Lasith Malinga, putting India in a tense position. Gautam Gambhir then had a short partnership with then young Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed by Dilshan while he was at 35. It was the then captain MS Dhoni, who took the onus of taking his team over the line in the final game. MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played an innings of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97.

