IPL 2020 Gets Underway In UAE With Fake Crowd Noise; Netizens Run Meme Riot On Twitter

As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway with the opening clash between Mumbai and Chennai, the unprecedented conditions have called for never-before measures. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL misses its soul as the games are being played behind closed doors with no fans in the ground. However, to compensate for the absence of fans and attempt to create an enthusiastic stadium environment for the players, IPL has introduced fake crowd noise to be played during the match.

As the first match began with defending champions taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai, it was the first time that fans back home in India and across the globe experienced an IPL with fake crowd noise. Although some hailed fake crowd noise, the move did not go well with some viewers of the game leaving netizens divided. Here's how netizens reacted:

People watched FRIENDS with a fake laugh and complaining about fake crowd voice in IPL — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 19, 2020

Happy to see #CSK and #Dhoni after all this crazy time. Brings a genuine smile. Let’s have a good game of #cricket ✌️

@IPL thanks for adding the ambient crowd noise! 👍 pic.twitter.com/4n021gVU9t — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 19, 2020

Fake crowd noise in background is just like bots cheering on Social Media for Rahul Gandhi to become PM #IPL2020 — desi mojito (@desimojito) September 19, 2020

Great that #IPL2020 is on.

But, the crowd sound seems like they recorded for hours at Marina beach, and overlaid it with a few people clapping in the studio.#MIvCSK — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 19, 2020

Crowd atmosphere 🔥🔥🔥 — ∂єєвαη VJMSD ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@itz_deebanVJ) September 19, 2020

Chennai face Mumbai in opening clash

Title-holders Mumbai will be looking to start on a confident note whereas Chennai will be eager to avenge last year's heartbreaking loss in the tournament decider. However, the three-time champions would be hoping to prove a point or two despite the unavailability of two of their prolific players- Suresh Raina, and, Harbhajan Singh who had backed out from the competition due to personal reasons and while they have their bases covered in the spin department, it remains to be seen who will be their number three batsman this time around. Veteran batsmen Shane Watson, and Ambati Rayudu would be expected to occupy that spot.

