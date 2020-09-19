Home
Schedule
Points Table
Videos

IPL 2020 Gets Underway In UAE With Fake Crowd Noise; Netizens Run Meme Riot On Twitter

To compensate for the absence of fans and attempt to create an enthusiastic stadium environment, IPL 2020 has introduced fake crowd noise during the matches

Last Updated:
IPL 2020

As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway with the opening clash between Mumbai and Chennai, the unprecedented conditions have called for never-before measures. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL misses its soul as the games are being played behind closed doors with no fans in the ground. However, to compensate for the absence of fans and attempt to create an enthusiastic stadium environment for the players, IPL has introduced fake crowd noise to be played during the match. 

As the first match began with defending champions taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai, it was the first time that fans back home in India and across the globe experienced an IPL with fake crowd noise. Although some hailed fake crowd noise, the move did not go well with some viewers of the game leaving netizens divided. Here's how netizens reacted: 

READ | Ravindra Jadeja Nears Milestone Never Achieved Before, Needs Just 73 Runs

READ | Chennai face Mumbai In Opening Clash, Catch Live Updates Here

Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates

Chennai face Mumbai in opening clash 

Title-holders Mumbai will be looking to start on a confident note whereas Chennai will be eager to avenge last year's heartbreaking loss in the tournament decider. However, the three-time champions would be hoping to prove a point or two despite the unavailability of two of their prolific players- Suresh Raina, and, Harbhajan Singh who had backed out from the competition due to personal reasons and while they have their bases covered in the spin department, it remains to be seen who will be their number three batsman this time around. Veteran batsmen Shane Watson, and Ambati Rayudu would be expected to occupy that spot. 

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Might Feature In Punjab's Tournament Opener Against Delhi

READ | Suresh Raina Sends 'all The Good Vibes' To Chennai Team In UAE Ahead Of IPL Opening Clash

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hardik Pandya clobbers Jadeja for two straight sixes

2 hours ago

Mumbai vs Chennai: Rohit Sharma trolled by fans for POOR IPL leg spin record

21 mins ago

Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite side to win IPL 2020, asks 'are there any doubts?'

35 mins ago

Suresh Raina sends 'all the good vibes' to Chennai team in UAE ahead of IPL opening clash

2 hours ago

'Rishabh Pant will perform when situation comes around': Delhi Coach Ponting confident

2 hours ago

R Ashwin gives it back to netizen asking him to follow Mitchell Starc's path

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS