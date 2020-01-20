Faf Du Plessis Hints At Test Retirement After Crushing Innings Loss At Port Elizabeth

South Africa slumped to an innings defeat in Port Elizabeth on Monday to concede a 1-2 lead to England in the ongoing 4-match series. Under-fire captain Faf du Plessis has been facing a blunt of criticism for South Africa’s poor form in Test cricket. The Proteas suffered a 0-3 whitewash in India last year after losing to Sri Lanka at home. Even in the ongoing home series against England, South Africa won the first Test in Centurion by 107 runs only to squander their 1-0 lead three weeks and two Tests later.

RESULT | SA: 237



A dominant display with bat & ball sees England take the match by an innings & 53 runs over the Proteas.



The Three Lions lead the series 2⃣ - 1⃣



🇿🇦 will look to reflect & bounce back stronger going into the final test of the series.#ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/NtIKIydD2A — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 20, 2020

SA vs Eng: Faf du Plessis hints at retirement after innings defeat

South Africa will now face England in a series-deciding fourth Test match between January 24 and January 28 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. While speaking with an online sports portal, Faf du Plessis hinted that the upcoming Johannesburg Test could well be his last Test match at home. Even though he has committed himself to play until this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, he also said he might not be returning to Test cricket soon.

After the ongoing series, South Africa’s next Test assignment will be against West Indies between July and August. Meanwhile, their next home Test is not scheduled until January 2021 when they will host Sri Lanka and Australia in back-to-back series.

Faf du Plessis said that he would probably make his decision after the West Indies series. He admitted that he could have pulled the plug midway in the ongoing series as well but that would have only made things worse for the side. He felt that the team still needs a leader and he has to stay and guide the Proteas through their difficult times.

