IPL 2020: 'Closed-doors Cricket' Not To Stop Fan Clubs From Innovations In Backing Teams

With the IPL 2020 in touching distance, everybody from the franchises, players, to organisers are all set for the T20 extravaganza. While uncertainty looms over how playing under closed doors will affect the players, the fans of the game also will feel the void of not cheering their favourite players from stands. The fan clubs have come forward to shower continual support for their favourite teams ahead of the IPL 2020 as they celebrate the commencement of the league's newest season.

Fan clubs geared up for IPL 2020

Teams like RCB are also coming forward with initiatives in an attempt to connect with their fans, considering the circumstances. The franchise released a special RCB anthem ahead of the IPL 2020, dedicating it to their fanbase. While speaking to India.com, Sai Krishna from the biggest RCB fan club 'Namma Team', shared his excitement ahead of the IPL 2020 as he compared the event to a colourful festival. The fan club also plans to conduct interactive online sessions with similar clubs to create a buzz.

The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it’s dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army. 🗣🔊#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBAnthem pic.twitter.com/zUBMfSM4U5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 18, 2020

Speaking to the website, Prabhu Damodharan, co-founder of CSK's fan club Whistle Podu Army, shared the club's plans of watching the match in small groups after taking all necessary social distancing precautions for the initial matches. Damodharan has also not ruled out a possibility of some members travelling to the UAE to support the MS Dhoni-led side in the latter stages of IPL 2020.

A member from an SRH fan club, Manish Singh, shared their plans of organising watch parties for the IPL 2020. Along with that, several quizzes, contests and predictions are also in the pipeline. The club also is set to roll out a fan of the week contest where the fan will have a live session along with other members of the fan club as per Singh's conversation with India.com.

When is the first match of IPL 2020?

As per the IPL schedule, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on 3-time winners Chennai Super Kings as the IPL 2020 kicks-off from September 19. Fans will be able to catch the live action of the IPL 2020 matches at a new time of 7:30 pm IST as opposed to the original 8 pm time-slot. The afternoon matches will be telecasted live from 3:30 pm.

Image Source: IPLT20.com