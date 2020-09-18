IPL 2020: Tata Extends Investment In Mega Tournament With THIS Latest CSK Partnership

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to get underway from Saturday, September 19 with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings set to face defending champions Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma in the opening match. While both the teams are currently preparing for the upcoming weekend clash, the CSK team on Thursday posted a tweet on their official Twitter handle announcing their Tata IPL deal for the IPL 2020 season

Also Read: IPL 2020 Broadcasters NOT To Have Mayanti Langer As One Of Its Lead Anchors This Season

IPL 2020: Tata IPL deal with the CSK team

The Tata IPL deal will see the company become the official tea partner with the CSK team for the IPL 2020. Tata Consumer Products is a huge brand in Tamil Nadu and CSK CEO KS Viswanathan, while talking about the association, said that:“We are happy to have Chakra Gold tea, which is made especially for Tamil Nadu, as our official Tea Partner for IPL 2020. As brands, we share a common passion for the people and the state of Tamil Nadu.”

Also Read: IPL 2020 Not To Have Cheerleaders, Glitzy Opening Ceremony Cancelled By The BCCI

CSK is an emotion that is deeply rooted in the fabric of Tamil Nadu. Led by talismanic MS Dhoni, it is a team that has the right spirit and determination and embodies the true spirit of its local fans. TATA TEA Chakra Gold, a blend crafted especially for Tamil Nadu, celebrates the same emotion and pride of the people of the state in its tea.

Just so we have something super for the tea loving fans too! 💛 #TataTea #ChakraGold #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/HEFarrkatr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020

Driven by the quest for perfection, Tamilians take great pride in their methodical approach to all things in life with an eye for great detail. The Chakra Gold campaign for Tamil Nadu is a celebration of this very uniquely Tamilian code of life that is evident even in day-to-day situations. The association of Chakra Gold with Chennai Super Kings is an extension of the celebration of Tamil pride, bringing together two brands that are so intrinsically linked to the state of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK CEO Unsure About Curran, Hazlewood's Availability For Opening Match

Speaking about the Tata IPL deal, Puneet Das, Vice President – Marketing, Beverages India, Tata Consumer Products, said, “‘Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. With the IPL season kick-starting, Chennai Super Kings, one of the biggest symbols of pride of Tamil Nadu, brings with it an emotion which binds different people from the state, rejoicing and celebrating together. Taking this as a wonderful opportunity, we are pleased to associate with this much-loved team as Official Tea Partner. We hope that this association, will resonate with the emotions of the people in Tamil Nadu who can enjoy the IPL season while sipping a strong cup of Chakra Gold.”

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Nears Milestone Never Achieved Before, Needs Just 73 Runs

CSK team schedule

As per the CSK team schedule, the answer to the query of 'When is the first match of the IPL 2020?' is Saturday. The CSK team take on defending champions, the MI team. 'When is the first match of the IPL 2020?' in terms of time is 7.30 PM IST and live on Disney+ Hotstar and the Star Sports Network.

Image source: Chennai Super Kings / Twitter