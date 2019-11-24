Virat Kohli Uncompromising On Test Centres Idea, Thanks Fans At Packed Eden Gardens

India's try at their first-ever pink ball Day-Night Test couldn't have gotten any better as the home side smothered Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to win the historical Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. India's skipper Virat Kohli thanked the packed house at Eden Gardens for flocking to the stadium to support the team even though the game was certain to end on Day three. Virat Kohli cited the sold-out Eden Gardens Stadium as an indication of why his idea of having dedicated Test centres in the country should be considered. Virat Kohli had suggested the same earlier after the Test contest against South Africa and had reiterated it once again after the first Test at Indore. While many former cricketers have given a positive response to Virat Kohli's idea, some have pointed out that it would be impossible to do so as there were a lot of things involved in drawing the fans to a stadium such as the facilities, the timings and the teams that were squaring off against each other.

READ | BJ Watling's Double, Mitchell Santner's Triple Have England Reeling

Virat Kohli uncompromising on Test Centres idea

"Amazing! I think the numbers have only gotten better, we did not think so many people would turn up today. it is special and sets a right kind of example. It also reiterates my point about the need for having dedicated Test centers", said Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation.

READ | 'Virat As Captain, Ganguly As President...': Netizens Hail India's Mega Test Achievement

Virat Kohli credits Ganguly's team for pacers' inspiration

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli credited the team's bowlers and their hunger to pick wickets as the reason behind the success of pacers over the last three series. Virat Kohli reiterated that the mindset of the bowlers was very important to determine their hunger for taking wickets through the game irrespective of whether the game was played at home or overseas. Virat Kohli also credited BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his erstwhile team (while he was captain) for giving inspiration to the current pacers and helping them develop an aggressive and unforgiving approach towards the opposition.

"It is very similar to how we go and play in other countries. Belief is very important. The pacers can pick up wickets anywhere. Its all about the mindset. The bowlers are very hungry and we are in the right space to grab the opportunities. The idea is to establish yourself out there in the middle. In the past, it was about getting into their heads, but now we have learned to give it back. We learnt it from Dada's group, right now we are reaping the rewards of their hard work"

READ | After Winning Historic Test Match, Skipper Virat Kohli Thanks 'Ganguly's Team'

READ | REMARKABLE: Indian Pacers Clean-sweep Bangladesh; Rival January 2018 Feat