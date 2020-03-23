Fans Reminisce Over MS Dhoni's WC Final Six As ICC Asks For The Most Iconic Picture Ever

Indian cricket team's great triumph in the ICC 2011 World Cup can never be forgotten. The host nation won the world cup after 28 years and etched their names in history to be the first country to win the World Cup at home soil. The Indian team was led by the MS Dhoni, who stood up on the occasion, and finished the match in style with a maximum - a moment that fans can never forget.

On Monday, when ICC posed the question to fans about the most iconic photo of all time, netizens echoed in a single voice - MSD's world cup winning six. The comments section was flooded with the picture of MS Dhoni after he smashed Nuwan Kulasekara over long-on for a maximum. Here are a few of those comments:

ever green for Indians pic.twitter.com/bFyYhq7dZT — RA (@NameisRaghuRam_) March 23, 2020

Remember the Moment pic.twitter.com/81Nw39xYwY — Trends For You 💥 (@Prateek074) March 23, 2020

The 2011 World Cup final

Chasing a total of 275 at Wankhede in Mumbai, the Indian team lost its heroes pretty soon in the second innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup game and explosive opener Virender Sehwag - both were dismissed early by speedster Lasith Malinga, putting India in a tense position.

Gautam Gambhir then had a short partnership with then young Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed by Dilshan while he was at 35. It was then skipper MS Dhoni, who took the onus of taking his team over the line in the final game. MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played a wonderful innings of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97.

