VVS Laxman Reminisces John Wright's Wise Words Post The Famous Eden Gardens Win In 2001

VVS Laxman recalled his famous knock of an unbeaten 281 against the then mighty Australians at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2001. In that match, he also went on to register his highest individual Test score.

VVS Laxman on the historic Eden Test

During a recent interview, Laxman said that the then Team India coach John Wright had made it a point that he and Rahul Dravid were looked after well by the then physio Andrew Leipus. The duo were given massages and when they had been to the spa, they were even thrown into the Jacuzzi at the Taj.

The former Test specialist also mentioned that the physio's biggest concern was that the pain in his back should not radiate down his legs and had that happened then Laxman would have had no chance to play that Test match. Meanwhile, the ex-Test batsman also mentioned that John Wright had told them there was no room for complacency as everyone in the country was talking about that Kolkata Test match. After that Test, Wright had reminded them that they should not get carried away by the historic win as their aim was to win the series. The cricketer-turned-coach had also urged them to get over the win and start afresh as the Australians would come back stronger.

Laxman further added that after having listened to Wright's wise words, the players overcame their complacency. It eventually paid off as Ganguly & Co. won the third and final Test to win the three-match series 2-1.

Dravid & Laxman's crucial partnership

India seemed to be down and out of the contest after they were bundled out for 171 in reply to Australia's 445 after which the then skipper Steve Waugh enforced the follow-on which turned out to be spot-on as the Sourav Ganguly-led side were reduced to 232/4. However, Dravid and Laxman had other ideas as their 376 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Laxman scored 281 while Dravid scored 180 as India registered 657/7.In reply, Australia were skittled for 212 as India won the contest by 171 runs. The Sourav Ganguly-led side then went on to win the next game in Chennai to win the three-match Test series 2-1.

