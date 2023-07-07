Indian Fans Are Loving Netherlands' Terrific Comment For India After ODI WC Qualification

The Netherlands Men's Cricket Team on Thursday defeated Scotland to book their tickets in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India this year. The Dutch side won their CWC qualifier against the Scottish team by 4 wickets with 43 balls remaining to qualify for their first ODI World Cup in 12 years. Interestingly, the last time the Netherlands team played in a Cricket World Cup was also hosted in India back in 2011.

3 things you need to know

Netherlands have qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

After Sri Lanka, they become the 10th team to qualify for the main event

This will be their fifth ODI World Cup appearance, their first being in 1996

Netherlands' heartfelt comment for India after World Cup qualification

The Netherlands Cricket took to its official Twitter handle to express the team's excitement about the chance to play in India. "We can't wait to be the guests of a country that says 'Atithi Devo Bhava'," they wrote on the micro-blogging platform. The last portion of the tweet was in the Hindi language.

🙏 🇮🇳



We can't wait to be the guests of a country that says अतिथि देवो भव:#ICCWorldCupQualifier #CWC23 — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) July 6, 2023

Welcome guys. Rock the World Cup — Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) July 6, 2023

Congratulations 🎉 — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) July 6, 2023

Welcome! More success to come! I wish or rather many wish you get full status soon! — Armchaircritech (@Armchaircriteck) July 6, 2023

The Netherlands Cricket's Twitter account also responded to a congratulatory message posted by the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. They wished CSK skipper MS Dhoni on his birthday as well.

Thank you @ChennaiIPL . Birthday wishes to your leader who has shown the world how much can be achieved if one BE7️⃣IEVES! 😀#ICCWorldCupQualifier #CWC23 https://t.co/A1K6KH0JbH — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) July 7, 2023

Netherlands vs Scotland

In a virtual knockout match, Scotland elected to bat first after losing the toss. Brandon McMullen played a remarkable innings, scoring 106 runs, and leading his team to a total of 277 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Richie Berrington contributed 64 runs, Tomas Mackintosh scored 38 runs, and Christopher McBride added 32 runs, all making valuable contributions to the team's total.

The Netherlands, in their chase, witnessed an exceptional performance by Bas de Leede, who smashed an impressive century, scoring 123 runs off just 92 balls. His brilliant innings enabled his team to successfully chase down the target in 42.5 overs. Vikramjit Singh contributed with 40 runs, Saqib Zulfiqar scored 33 runs, and Scott Edwards added 25 runs, providing valuable support to de Leede during the chase.

Image: AP