Harbhajan Singh Relives First Test Wicket With Popular Rap Song On Instagram: WATCH

Harbhajan Singh has been one of India's finest off-spinners who has won many matches for India and has also been a part of many famous wins. In his illustrious cricketing career, he has represented India in 4 World Cups and has been a part of the triumphant squad in the 2007 & 2011 editions. In a career, that has lasted more than two decades. Harbhajan has had several memorable moments, one of which was his first international wicket.

Harbhajan Singh makes fans nostalgic with first international wicket video

On Wednesday, Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram and made his fans nostalgic by sharing a video of his first international wicket which he took on his debut against Australia at Bengaluru in 1998. The off-spinner's first international scalp was Greg Blewett who he dismissed with a peach of a delivery. Harbhajan bowled a top-spinner which spun sharply and knicked of Blewett's off stump.

As soon as Harbhajan posted the video, fans started flooding the comments section. Several reactions poured in as netizens lauded the champion bowler for his exceptional bowling and his service to India over the years. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Harbhajan Singh wickets and overall stats

Test career

Harbhajan Singh debut in Tests came against Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 25, 1998. The Indian veteran also led the spin attack in 2001 against an unbeatable Australian team that had set a world record with 16 consecutive Test victories. His hat-trick in first innings of the Kolkata Test at Eden Gardens not only ended Australia’s unbeaten streak but also made him an overnight star. Bhajji bagged 13 wickets in that match, which India won by 171 runs despite a follow-on being enforced against them. Harbhajan Singh wickets in Tests include the 417 scalps he bagged in 103 matches at an average of 32.46, including 25 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket hauls.

ODI career

Harbhajan Singh debut in ODIs came against New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on April 17, 1998. The legendary spinner represented Indian in 236 ODIs and grabbed 269 wickets at an economy rate of 4.31 which include three 5-wicket hauls. With the bat, he scored 1237 runs in 128 innings, including some quick cameos with the bat down the order.

T20I career

Harbhajan made his T20I debut against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 1, 2006. In the 28 matches that he played, he took 25 wickets at an economy rate of 6.21. While batting, he scored 108 runs at a strike rate of 124.14. The Turbanator was an integral part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. His sensational bowling in the semifinal of that tournament against Australia guided India to the final.

IPL career

Harbhajan Singh made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Bangalore while playing for Mumbai in the inaugural season. In the 160 matches he has played so far, Singh has 150 wickets to his names. His best bowling figures are 5 for 18. Off the bat, his highest individual score is 64 and he has scored a total of 829 runs with an impressive strike rate of 137.22. Singh was an integral part of MI for 10 years till, in 2018, Chennai bagged him at a base price of ₹ 2 crore.

Harbhajan Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Harbhajan Singh net worth is estimated to be around ₹65 crore. His major source of earning comprises of the remuneration he has received for representing the Indian national team in all three formats over the years. Moreover, he also has represented the Mumbai and Chennai teams in the Indian Premier League and has pocketed over ₹56 crore for the same according to InsideSport.

Harbhajan Singh wife: Who is Geeta Basra?

Harbhajan Singh married his long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015. The couple has a three-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. Geeta Basra made her Bollywood debut in 2006. Her debut project was a thriller movie titled Dil Diya Hai. Since her debut, she has also starred in other projects like Mr Joe B. Carvalho and Second Hand Husband.

Disclaimer: The above information of Harbhajan Singh net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: AP

