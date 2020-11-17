FCC Vs CTL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Fateh CC will face Catalunya in Match 25 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Tuesday, November 17 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The live action of the match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our FCC vs CTL match prediction, FCC vs CTL playing 11 and FCC vs CTL Dream11 team. The FCC vs CTL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
🏎 Still has not stopped! 🏎— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 16, 2020
Watch the 🏏 European Cricket Series 🏏 Live and Exclusive on Sports Flick @flick_sports Worldwide plus @Dream11 and @FanCode in India! @CricketRomania #dream11 #fancode #sportsflickglobal #cricket pic.twitter.com/neSwm4c5WZ
The teams are coming into the contest with a point to prove at this crucial juncture in the Barcelona edition of the European Cricket Series. Catalunya are placed in a much better position as compared to their opposition. They have established themselves as a force to reckon with through their dominant performance in the competition so far. Having played six matches, the side have lost only a single encounter and are placed at an enviable second position on the points table.
Despite having proven players of the format in their side, Fateh CC have visible struggled to get going in the tournament. After three matches, the team is still in search of their maiden win. They will be desperate to get off the mark on the table, and a win against an in-form Catalunya will give them immense confidence. Catalunya on the other end will be keen to keep their winning run intact and score yet another crucial win to solidify themselves as one of the favorites to clinch the championship.
Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh, Shatanu Sharma Sonu, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Amanbir Singh Sran, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh.
Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif
Wicket-keepers: F Sohail
Batsmen: Y Ali (vc), A Raza, M Singh-Lovely, H Singh
All-rounders: I Hussain (c), H Singh
Bowlers: N Ali, S Nasir, T Singh, R Singh
As per our FCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.
