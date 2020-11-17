FCC Vs CTL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Fateh CC will face Catalunya in Match 25 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Tuesday, November 17 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The live action of the match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our FCC vs CTL match prediction, FCC vs CTL playing 11 and FCC vs CTL Dream11 team. The FCC vs CTL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FCC vs CTL live: FCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction and preview

The teams are coming into the contest with a point to prove at this crucial juncture in the Barcelona edition of the European Cricket Series. Catalunya are placed in a much better position as compared to their opposition. They have established themselves as a force to reckon with through their dominant performance in the competition so far. Having played six matches, the side have lost only a single encounter and are placed at an enviable second position on the points table.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Means Business As He Looks To Make An Impact Down Under

Despite having proven players of the format in their side, Fateh CC have visible struggled to get going in the tournament. After three matches, the team is still in search of their maiden win. They will be desperate to get off the mark on the table, and a win against an in-form Catalunya will give them immense confidence. Catalunya on the other end will be keen to keep their winning run intact and score yet another crucial win to solidify themselves as one of the favorites to clinch the championship.

FCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCC vs CTL Dream11 team

FCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for FCC vs CTL Dream11 team

Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh, Shatanu Sharma Sonu, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Amanbir Singh Sran, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh.

ALSO READ | NZ Skipper Kane Williamson & Premier Pacer Trent Boult Rested For T20I Series Against WI

FCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for FCC vs CTL Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Shares Cryptic Tweet As A Mark Of Respect For Pacer Haris Rauf; Check Out

FCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FCC vs CTL playing 11

Y Ali

I Hussain

M Singh-Lovely

T Singh

FCC vs CTL match prediction: FCC vs CTL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: F Sohail

Batsmen: Y Ali (vc), A Raza, M Singh-Lovely, H Singh

All-rounders: I Hussain (c), H Singh

Bowlers: N Ali, S Nasir, T Singh, R Singh

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Expresses Gratitude To Brian Lara & WICB For Precious Farewell Gift

FCC vs CTL live: FCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction

As per our FCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction, top picks and FCC vs CTL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs CTL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: EUROPEAN CRICKET TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.