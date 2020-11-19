FCC Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Fateh CC will face Catalunya Tigers CC in the Match 33 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our FCC vs CTT match prediction, probable FCC vs CTT playing 11 and FCC vs CTT Dream11 team. The FCC vs CTT live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FCC vs CTT live: FCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction and preview

FCC are currently rooted at the bottom of the points table and are yet to register a point on the points table. With their play-off chances looking unlikely, FCC will be looking to not only play spoilsport for other teams but also put points on board. The upcoming clash provides them with an opportunity to do both those things as CTT are fighting for a place in the knockout stage.

CTT needs to win the match and almost confirm their spot for a place in the knockout stage. The qualification will not be easy either as a winless FCC would be looking to spring in a surprise as they look to end their search for their first point in the tournament. An exciting contest is there for fans to enjoy

FCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCC vs CTT Dream11 team



FCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for FCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Kuldeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Randip Singh Daid, Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Bhawandeep Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Amanbir Singh Sran, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh, Harkamal Singh, Davinder Singh, G Singh.

FCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: CTT squad for FCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Jamshad Afzal, Aziz Mohammad, Sufian Ansar (wk), Ghulam Sarwar (c), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Davinder Singh Kaur, Mohsin Ali, Amir Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Umair Aftab, Musadaq Mubarak, Mustansar Iqbal, Noor Ahmadzai, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Kashif Shafi, S Bhatti, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Mustansar Iqbal, Ali Sarmad, Shahzaib Akram.

FCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FCC vs CTT playing 11

Aziz Muhammad

Mohsin Ali

Davinder Singh Kaur

Manjinder Singh Lovely

FCC vs CTT match prediction: FCC vs CTT Dream11 team

FCC vs CTT live: FCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction

As per our FCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction, top picks and FCC vs CTT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs CTT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket

