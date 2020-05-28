FCS Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Fort Charlotte Strikers will face Dark View Explorers in their upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League clash at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent this week. Fort Charlotte Strikers are currently bottom in the Vincy Premier T10 League. Fort Charlotte Strikers have lost all the games in the season so far. As for Dark View Explorers, they are on the fifth spot in the Vincy Premier T10 League. Dark View Explorers have managed to win two games out of the six games in the league so far (Losses 4) and have banked four points in the process.

The games will not be played behind closed doors and will be open to fans as there are no government restrictions in place, with just 17 recorded cases in the country. Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10 2020 is all set to take centre-stage between 22nd May and 31st May. The game will commence on Thursday, May 28 at 6 pm IST. Fans can play the FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction, FCS vs DVE Dream11 top picks and FCS vs DVE Dream11 team.

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Goes 'vroom Vroom', Inherits CSK Captain's Love For Bikes: Watch

FCS vs DVE Dream11 team

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Turns 58: Virat Kohli Adds MS Dhoni In Special Birthday Wish For Indian Coach

FCS vs DVE Dream11 top picks

Gidron Pope (Captain) Kirton Lavia (Vice-captain) Ray Jordan Lindon James Deron Greaves Cody Horne

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar's Movie 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' 3rd Anniversary Celebrated On Twitter

FCS vs DVE Dream11 team (Full squads)

FCS vs DVE Dream11 team: Fort Charlotte Strikers squad

Jahiel Walters (WK), Kenroy Williams (WK), Gidron Pope, Olanzo Bellingy, Renrick Williams, Ronald Scott, Keron Cottoy (c), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick

FCS vs DVE Dream11 team: Dark View Explorers squad

Lindon James (WK), Andrew Thomas (WK), Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews, Maxwell Edwards

Also Read | Ashish Nehra Lauds 'injuries Competitor' Sachin Tendulkar's Mental Strength To Bounce Back

FCS vs DVE Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

FCS vs DVE Dream11 team: Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia , Keron Cottoy (c), Ray Jordan, Jahiel Walters, Rasheed Frederick, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer

FCS vs DVE Dream11 team: Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Ojay Matthews, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Maxwell Edwards

Also Read | Virat Kohli Shares Photo With Kane Williamson, Fan Comes Up With Perfect Caption For It

FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction

Our FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction is that Fort Charlotte Strikers will win this match.

Note: The FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction, FCS vs DVE Dream11 top picks and FCS vs DVE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.