FCS Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Game Preview

Fort Charlotte Strikers will battle it out against Salt Pond Breakers in the 5th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2.0 competition. The match will be played on Monday, November 9, 2020. The FCS vs SPB live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here's the FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, and other details of the match.

FCS vs SPB live: FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction and preview

Defending champions Salt Pond Breakers have had a flying start to the second edition of the league as well. They will be high on confidence after their comprehensive 39-run victory against Dark View Explorer. They have started their title defence on a dominating note and currently are the table-toppers as well.

Fort Charlotte Strikers have not had an ideal start to the competition. Their batting unit made no impact in their opening contest and they could only manage to score 55 runs in 10 overs. Fort Charlotte Strikers will be keen to bounce back and a win against a strong side such as Salt Pond Breakers will be a major boost.

FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCS vs SPB Dream11 team

FCS vs SPB playing 11 prediction: FCS squad

Gidron Pope (Marquee), Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles

FCS vs SPB playing 11 prediction: SPB squad

Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph

FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FCS vs SPB Dream11 team

S Ambris

R John

S Williams

G Pope

FCS vs SPB live: FCS vs SPB Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: G Pope

Batsmen: R Pierre, U Thomas, R Walker, A Samuel

All-rounders: R John (vice-captain), S Williams, S Ambris (captain)

Bowlers: D Johnson, R Jordan, R Frederick

FCS vs SPB live: FCS vs SPB match prediction

As per our FCS vs SPB match prediction, SPB will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction, top picks, and FCS vs SPB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCS vs SPB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: VPL T10 Instagram

