Kieron Pollard Comically Names Smartest Pandya Brother Between Hardik And Krunal: Watch

Mumbai have, unsurprisingly, emerged as a dominant force in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Persisting with a core group of players has given the franchise the opportunity to foster camaraderie between them, which in turn has proved beneficial for the team's results as well. The bond between Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers has been a treat to watch, with the veteran West Indian giving an insight this week into his relationship with the pair of all-rounders.

The Mumbai team took to their Instagram account to share a video where all-rounder Kieron Pollard spoke of his connection with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. He revealed how the amazing relationship they share off the field translates into on-field brilliance. Speaking about Hardik Pandya, the 33-year-old heaped praise on his confidence and flair. Pollard was seemingly impressed with the younger Pandya's ability to back himself in any given situation.

The big West Indian joked about how there is one Hardik Pandya and then there is a smarter Pandya. He referred to the left-handed all-rounder as the smarter of the two. Pollard opined that the trio does indulge in a lot of fun, however, when they step onto the field, it is all serious business.

All the three players have been extremely vital for the Mumbai franchise with their all-round abilities. Pollard mentioned how the three enjoy each other's company. This could be the key factor in them playing some exceptional cricket together. The Mumbai team has reaped the benefits of their friendship over the years and they've made a significant impact this year as well.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi final preview

After several gruelling encounters and closely fought battles, Mumbai and Delhi are the two teams who have emerged as the finalists this year. Mumbai have already been at a similar juncture five times in the past, and this will mark their sixth appearance in a final. Delhi, on the other hand, will feature in their maiden final.

The Mumbai vs Delhi final clash will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, November 10. The contest is scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm IST. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app for the exclusive live streaming of the final.

Image credits: Krunal Pandya Instagram

