Shane Warne Names Childhood Cricketing Idol And It Is NOT An Australian Player

Australian legend Shane Warne is widely regarded as a modern-day great because of his exploits as a premier spinner for his nation. The star spin bowler's vast cricketing experience as a player and a coach cannot be discounted, which is why his observations are widely respected in the cricket fraternity. The spin wizard who has himself outclassed several prolific batsmen with his spin, named a batsman who was his idol during his younger days.

The cricketer took to his Instagram account to share a picture with West Indian legend, Sir Viv Richards. The Australian posed a question for his followers, asking them to name their favourite cricketer while growing up. Warne admired prolific batsman Sir Viv Richards during his younger days. Warne's choice has not come as a surprise, as he has been quite vocal about his admiration towards the renowned cricketer on many occasions in the past and was perhaps as aggressive as him on the field in terms of his body language and confidence in winning games for his side.

Shane Warne, in an earlier Instagram live session, had mentioned that he considers Sir Viv Richards as the greatest batsmen of all time. Warne also heaped praises on Indian captain, Virat Kohli. He opined that he cannot think of anyone but Richards as the best, but Kohli is right up there with his consistent performances across all three formats. The spinner, who has claimed more than 1000 international wickets, had stated Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara as the best from his playing days.

How much is the Shane Warne net worth figure?

As per celebritynetworth.com, the former Australian cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around ₹370-crore ($50 million). A major part of his income comes from his total earnings as a former international cricket player for Australia. Moreover, he has also earned compensation from several T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League for his services. Apart from several endorsements to his name, he also owns a gin brand "Seven Eight Zero" and a perfume line by the name of "SW 23".

A look at the Viv Richards net worth figure

Known to be one of the most respected names in world cricket, Sir Viv Richards' net worth also stands at a staggering ₹148-crore ($50 million) according to celebritynetworth.com. The major part of his income comprises the compensation he received for representing the West Indies side. He has also established himself as a notable personality in the commentary box post his retirement.

Disclaimer: The above Shane Warne net worth and Viv Richards net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

