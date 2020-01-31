Ravi Shastri's Reaction After 2nd Consecutive Super Over Win: 'Can Be A Real Crazy Game'

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri was ecstatic as the Men in Blue picked up a second consecutive win off the super Over against New Zealand to go 4-0 up in the series on Friday. Chasing 165 runs, New Zealand failed to cross the line and the game ended in a draw after a remarkable last-over from Shardul Thakur. New Zealand's luck with Super Overs continued o remain ugly as they lost their seventh Super Over game, adding to their already existing heartbreaks. A disciplined last over from Shardul and KL Rahul & Kohli's antics in the Super Over meant India were leaving Wellington victorious and the Men in Blue will now set their sight on the 5th T20 and will aim for a whitewash. Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to express his amusement after India's win and said that the game can be highly unpredictable at times.

Ravi Shastri's reaction after India's win

Shardul Thakur's remarkable final over

Shardul Thakur was given the responsibility of defending seven runs in the final over. Even though he had conceded a boundary, he took two wickets as Mitchell Santner was run out of the final ball as the scores of both teams were tied at the regulation time.

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in-captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

