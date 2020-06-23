Finnish Premier League T20 GHG Vs GHC Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Info, Match Preview

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) will square off against Greater Helsinki (GHC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Tuesday, June 23. The GHG vs GHC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the GHG vs GHC live streaming details, GHG vs GHC live telecast in India details, GHG vs GHC live match details and where to catch the GHG vs GHC live scores.

GHG vs GHC live streaming: GHG vs GHC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the GHG vs GHC live match. Any target of 140 plus runs on Kerava National Cricket Ground pitch will again prove to be a tough ask for the side batting second since the outfield usually slows up and run-scoring becomes even harder when the pace is taken off the ball.

GHG vs GHC live scores: GHG vs GHC live telecast in India and GHG vs GHC live streaming details

The GHG vs GHC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers on TV, but fans can still enjoy the GHG vs GHC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the GHG vs GHC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs GHC live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs GHC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs GHC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs GHC live scores: GHG

S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs GHC live scores: GHC

A Attiqe, G Nazir, C Shabbir, A Ahmad, K Waheed, A Ijaz, Z Rehman, A Waris, R Ali, R Peter, K Muhammad, P Garhwal, N Shahid, S Amin, A Hussain.

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs GHC live scores and probable playing XIs

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs GHC live scores and probable playing XIs: GHG

Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Simranjeet Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rahman and Qais Yousufzai

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs GHC live scores and probable playing XIs: GHC

Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad and Ronald Peter.

(IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)