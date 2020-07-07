Finnish Premier League T20 VCC Vs GHG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Vantaa CC (VCC) will face GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in the upcoming match of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Tuesday, July 7. The VCC vs GHG live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the VCC vs GHG live streaming details, VCC vs GHG live telecast in India details, VCC vs GHG live match details and where to catch the VCC vs SKK live scores.

VCC vs SKK live streaming: VCC vs SKK Finnish Premier League T20 pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, there is a mild chance of rain throughout the match, with the highest probability of rain being 31 percent. The pitch for the VCC vs GHG game has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score of 120 is likely to be a par score for this game.

VCC vs GHG live scores: VCC vs GHG live telecast in India and VCC vs GHG live streaming details

The VCC vs GHG live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the VCC vs GHG live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 match by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the VCC vs SKK live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs GHG live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs GHG live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs GHG live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs GHG live scores: VCC full squad

Vantaa CC (VCC): Chanaka Jayasinge , Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage , Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs GHG live scores: GHG full squad

Muhammad Hassan, Simaranjit Brar, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Ahmad Jaleel, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Zubair Tariq, Umair Akhtar, Irfan Yousefzai, Atti Rehman, Javed Jan

Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs GHG live scores and probable playing XI

Vantaa Cricket Club : RS Kahingala, MM Hettiarachilage, M Mahamada Achchige, UK Tavernier, C Jayasinghe, N Hangamuwe, RSF Koruwage, S Peththahandi, N Patabendi Nidelage, Ah Warsha Mohamed, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage.

: RS Kahingala, MM Hettiarachilage, M Mahamada Achchige, UK Tavernier, C Jayasinghe, N Hangamuwe, RSF Koruwage, S Peththahandi, N Patabendi Nidelage, Ah Warsha Mohamed, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage. GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar (WK), Muhammad Gawas, Pankaj Saharan, Atti Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Mohammed Azhar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Hassan

