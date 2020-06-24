Finnish Premier League T20 FPC Vs ECC Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Info, Match Preview

Finnish Pakistani Club will square off against Empire CC in the upcoming clash of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Wednesday, June 24. The FPC vs ECC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the FPC vs ECC live streaming details, FPC vs ECC live telecast in India details, FPC vs ECC live match details and where to catch the FPC vs ECC live scores.

FPC vs ECC live streaming: FPC vs ECC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there are no chances of rain during the FPC vs ECC live match. If the first innings score goes beyond 140, the chasing team can find it difficult to win.

FPC vs ECC live scores: FPC vs ECC live telecast in India and FPC vs ECC live streaming details

The FPC vs ECC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers on TV, but fans can still enjoy the FPC vs ECC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the FPC vs ECC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs ECC live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs ECC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs ECC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs ECC live scores: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC)

Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah

Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs ECC live scores: Empire CC (ECC)

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs ECC live scores and probable playing XIs

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club : Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Subah Sadaqat, Nadeem Qureshi, Jaree Junbah, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Aqib Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat

Empire CC: Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali

