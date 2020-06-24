FPC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

Finnish Pakistani Club will square off against Empire CC in the upcoming clash in the Finnish Premier League T20. The FPC vs ECC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. The FPC vs ECC match will commence on Wednesday, June 24 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, FPC vs ECC Dream11 top picks and FPC vs ECC Dream11 team.

FPC vs ECC Dream11 team

FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: FPC vs ECC Dream11 top picks

As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain during the FPC vs ECC match. If the first innings' tally goes beyond 140, the chasing team could find it difficult to win. Considering this, where are the FPC vs ECC Dream11 top picks.

Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz (Captain) Subah Sadaqat (Vice-captain) Nadeem Qureshi Kushagra Bhatnagar Amjad Sher Zeerak Ijaz

Squads for the FPC vs ECC Dream11 team

FPC vs ECC Dream11 team: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC)

Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah

FPC vs ECC Dream11 team: Empire CC (ECC)

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

FPC vs ECC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club : Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Subah Sadaqat, Nadeem Qureshi, Jaree Junbah, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Aqib Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat

: Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Subah Sadaqat, Nadeem Qureshi, Jaree Junbah, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Aqib Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat Empire CC: Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali

FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction

Our FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction is that FPC Finnish Pakistani Club will win this match.

Note: The FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, FPC vs ECC Dream11 top picks and FPC vs ECC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Finland Cricket Instagram)