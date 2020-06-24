FPC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

Quick links:
Finnish Pakistani Club will square off against Empire CC in the upcoming clash in the Finnish Premier League T20. The FPC vs ECC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. The FPC vs ECC match will commence on Wednesday, June 24 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, FPC vs ECC Dream11 top picks and FPC vs ECC Dream11 team.
As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain during the FPC vs ECC match. If the first innings' tally goes beyond 140, the chasing team could find it difficult to win. Considering this, where are the FPC vs ECC Dream11 top picks.
Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah
Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi
Our FPC vs ECC Dream11 prediction is that FPC Finnish Pakistani Club will win this match.